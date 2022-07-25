Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 25, 2022 / 7:48 AM

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa announce they are expecting baby boy

By Karen Butler
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa announce they are expecting baby boy
Heather Rae El Moussa (L) and Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child, a baby boy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Reality TV stars Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa have announced the sex of the child they are expecting.

"Baby boy El Moussa," the couple wrote on Instagram Sunday.

Advertisement

The post included a brief video of the couple celebrating the news with blue balloons and confetti in a backyard with their loved ones.

It already has gotten more than 400,000 "likes."

Heather Rae's pregnancy was announced earlier this month. She is expected to give birth in early 2023.

Tarek has two children -- daughter Taylor and son Brayden -- with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack.

Tarek and Heather Rae got engaged in July 2020 and married in October.

The couple's wedding was featured in Selling Sunset Season 5, which was released on Netflix in April.

Read More

Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday 'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions

Latest Headlines

Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
Entertainment News // 46 minutes ago
Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
July 25 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa hit a motorcyclist with his 1970 Oldsmobile this weekend, but no serious injuries were reported, the California Highway Patrol said.
Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
July 25 (UPI) -- Music superstar and actress Jennifer Lopez, who married actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck last week, celebrated her 53rd birthday Sunday by launching a new beauty product line.
Famous birthdays for July 25: Matt LeBlanc, Shantel VanSanten
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 25: Matt LeBlanc, Shantel VanSanten
July 25 (UPI) -- Actor Matt LeBlanc turns 55 and actor Shantel VanSanten turns 37, among the famous birthdays for July 25.
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' cast tackles pregnancy, mean girls, murder
TV // 5 hours ago
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' cast tackles pregnancy, mean girls, murder
LOS ANGELES, July 25 (UPI) -- "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria and Mallory Bechtel discuss the traumas their young characters face on the show.
Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment
LOS ANGELES, July 24 (UPI) -- "They/Them" is mostly effective in its portrayal of the horrors of a LGBTQ conversion camp, but combining that with a slasher movie sells that message short.
FX orders Season 5 of 'Mayans M.C.'
TV // 14 hours ago
FX orders Season 5 of 'Mayans M.C.'
July 24 (UPI) -- FX announced it ordered a fifth season of its outlaw biker drama, "Mayans M.C.", on Sunday.
Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue taking part in 'Neighbours' sendoff
TV // 22 hours ago
Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue taking part in 'Neighbours' sendoff
July 24 (UPI) -- Some of the stars who began their careers on "Neighbours" have returned to give the canceled, 37-year-old Australian soap opera a proper sendoff this week.
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
July 24 (UPI) -- The Daniel Kaluuya-Keke Palmer science-fiction movie, "Nope," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Lestat stalks Louis in 'Interview with the Vampire' preview
TV // 19 hours ago
Lestat stalks Louis in 'Interview with the Vampire' preview
July 24 (UPI) -- The first trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's novel, "Interview with the Vampire," shows bloodsucker Lestat stalking wealthy human Louis in 1910 New Orleans.
Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released a new trailer for Marvel Studios' upcoming "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer
Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer
Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
'Daredevil' getting sequel series on Disney+
'Daredevil' getting sequel series on Disney+
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement