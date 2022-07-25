Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa announce they are expecting baby boy

Heather Rae El Moussa (L) and Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child, a baby boy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Reality TV stars Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa have announced the sex of the child they are expecting. "Baby boy El Moussa," the couple wrote on Instagram Sunday. Advertisement

The post included a brief video of the couple celebrating the news with blue balloons and confetti in a backyard with their loved ones.

It already has gotten more than 400,000 "likes."

Heather Rae's pregnancy was announced earlier this month. She is expected to give birth in early 2023.

Tarek has two children -- daughter Taylor and son Brayden -- with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack.

Tarek and Heather Rae got engaged in July 2020 and married in October.

The couple's wedding was featured in Selling Sunset Season 5, which was released on Netflix in April.