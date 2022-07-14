Trending
July 14, 2022

Heather Rae Young expecting first child with Tarek El Moussa

By Annie Martin
Heather Rae Young expecting first child with Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae Young (L) and Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Heather Rae Young is going to be a mom.

The 34-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Young shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with El Moussa and his two kids.

"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" Young captioned the post.

Young's Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander and Chelsea Lazkani were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"SO SO SO happy for youuuuu," Stause wrote. "Lucky little one to have you."

"Yesssss!!!! Love you both and big congratulations!!!!" Vander added.

"Aaaaaaaaaaahhhh congratulations to the best, most caring and loving mommy. Love you guys," Lazkani said.

El Moussa already has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack.

Young and El Moussa got engaged in July 2020 and married in October. The couple's wedding was featured in Selling Sunset Season 5, which was released on Netflix in April.

Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for Seasons 6 and 7 in June. The reality series follows the agents at the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles.

'Gutsy' docuseries with Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea coming in September
TV // 1 minute ago
'Gutsy' docuseries with Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea coming in September
July 14 (UPI) -- Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will interview Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Goldie Hawn and other women in the Apple TV+ series "Gutsy."
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere
Movies // 51 minutes ago
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere
July 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix film "The Gray Man."
'The Bear': FX renews Jeremy Allen White series for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Bear': FX renews Jeremy Allen White series for Season 2
July 14 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a drama series starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri, will return for a second season on FX on Hulu.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer introduces Numenor
TV // 1 hour ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer introduces Numenor
July 14 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" book series, is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro to host 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
TV // 2 hours ago
Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro to host 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
July 14 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host "Dancing with the Stars" following its move to Disney+.
'World on Fire' Season 2 filming in Northern Ireland
TV // 3 hours ago
'World on Fire' Season 2 filming in Northern Ireland
July 14 (UPI) -- The BBC announced filming has begun in Northern Ireland on Season 2 of its World War II drama, "World on Fire."
Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
July 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it is working on a film adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's young adult novel, "You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!"
'Criminal Minds' veterans returning for Paramount+ revival
TV // 4 hours ago
'Criminal Minds' veterans returning for Paramount+ revival
July 14 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced it officially ordered 10 new episodes of "Criminal Minds."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
TV // 7 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Emmy-nominated drama, "Stranger Things," recently wrapped its heartbreaking and action-packed fourth season on an epic cliffhanger.
Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
July 14 (UPI) -- Khloe Karashian's publicist said the reality TV star is expecting her second child via surrogate.
