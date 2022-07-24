Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 24: Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin

By UPI Staff
1/5
Famous birthdays for July 24: Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin
Elisabeth Moss arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 40 on July 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- South American revolutionary/statesman Simon Bolivar in 1783

-- French novelist Alexandre Dumas the Elder in 1802

-- Artist Alphonse Mucha in 1860

-- British poet/author Robert Graves in 1895

-- Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart in 1897

UPI File Photo

-- Actor Chief Dan George in 1899

-- Artist Zelda Fitzgerald in 1900

-- Feminist/former U.S. Rep. Bella Abzug, D-N.Y., in 1920

-- Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant in 1935 (age 87)

-- Comedian Gallagher, born Leo Gallagher Jr., in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Lynda Carter in 1951 (age 71)

-- Filmmaker Gus Van Sant in 1952 (age 70)

File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Karl Malone in 1963 (age 59)

-- Former baseball player Barry Bonds in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor/singer Kristin Chenoweth in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Laura Leighton in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Troy Kotsur in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor/singer Jennifer Lopez in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Rose Byrne in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Summer Glau in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Anna Paquin in 1982 (age 40)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Elisabeth Moss in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Mara Wilson in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Emily Rickards in 1991 (age 31)

-- Australian television host Bindi Irwin in 1998 (age 24)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

