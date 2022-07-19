Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary

1/5

Chelsea Handler (L) and Jo Koy broke up ahead of their one-year anniversary as a couple. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have called it quits on their relationship. Handler, 47, said in an Instagram post Monday that she and Koy, 51, broke up ahead of their one-year anniversary as a couple. Advertisement

Handler shared a video that she and Koy recorded to mark their anniversary.

"In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler captioned the post.

"I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us," she said.

Handler credited Koy with renewing her faith in love.

"This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future," Handler said.

"This is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING," she told fans.

Koy confirmed the split in a post on his own account.

"Just want everyone to know that Chelsea and I will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another. I'm her biggest fan and I can't wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future. Keep killing it Chelsea!" he wrote.

Handler and Koy are longtime friends who confirmed their relationship in September 2021.

The pair are both actors and comedians, with Koy to next appear in the film Easter Sunday. The movie is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and opens in theaters Aug. 5.