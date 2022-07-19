Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 19, 2022 / 9:11 AM

Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary

By Annie Martin
1/5
Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary
Chelsea Handler (L) and Jo Koy broke up ahead of their one-year anniversary as a couple. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have called it quits on their relationship.

Handler, 47, said in an Instagram post Monday that she and Koy, 51, broke up ahead of their one-year anniversary as a couple.

Advertisement

Handler shared a video that she and Koy recorded to mark their anniversary.

"In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler captioned the post.

"I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us," she said.

Advertisement

Handler credited Koy with renewing her faith in love.

"This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future," Handler said.

"This is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING," she told fans.

Koy confirmed the split in a post on his own account.

Advertisement

"Just want everyone to know that Chelsea and I will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another. I'm her biggest fan and I can't wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future. Keep killing it Chelsea!" he wrote.

Advertisement

Handler and Koy are longtime friends who confirmed their relationship in September 2021.

The pair are both actors and comedians, with Koy to next appear in the film Easter Sunday. The movie is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and opens in theaters Aug. 5.

Read More

Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA' Chris Hemsworth voices love for Elsa Pataky on her 46th birthday David Henrie, wife Maria Cahill celebrate birth of third child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

George R.R. Martin says he's 'excited' for 'Dragon' in preview
TV // 51 minutes ago
George R.R. Martin says he's 'excited' for 'Dragon' in preview
July 19 (UPI) -- George R.R. Martin and the creators of the upcoming HBO series "House of the Dragon" discussed the show in a new promotional video.
Joseph Quinn: 5 roles beyond 'Stranger Things'
TV // 2 hours ago
Joseph Quinn: 5 roles beyond 'Stranger Things'
July 19 (UPI) -- Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson on "Stranger Things," can also be seen in "Game of Thrones," "Catherine the Great" and other TV series.
Famous birthdays for July 19: Jared Padalecki, Anthony Edwards
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 19: Jared Padalecki, Anthony Edwards
July 19 (UPI) -- Actor Jared Padalecki turns 40 and actor Anthony Edwards turns 60, among the famous birthdays for July 19.
'Madam Secretary' alum Erich Bergen to star in Broadway's 'Chicago'
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Madam Secretary' alum Erich Bergen to star in Broadway's 'Chicago'
July 18 (UPI) -- Erich Bergen has signed on to play Billy Flynn in the Broadway musical, "Chicago."
Steve Martin releases 'Angel in Flip Flops' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
Steve Martin releases 'Angel in Flip Flops' music video
July 18 (UPI) -- Actor, comedian and writer Steve Martin released an animated music video Monday for the song, "Angel in Flip Flops."
Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
July 18 (UPI) -- AMC released the trailer for "Kevin Can F**k Himself" Season 2 on Monday. The second and final season of the show features Allison (Annie Murphy) attempt to fake her own death to escape Kevin (Eric Petersen).
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
TV // 18 hours ago
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
July 18 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Secret Drag Race" has released a trailer for its upcoming second season, which will premiere on Aug. 12.
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
Movies // 19 hours ago
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced a slate of new cast members for its upcoming original film "Out of My Mind," including Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt.
Dwayne Johnson, Aaron Rodgers, more present at ESPYs Wednesday
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson, Aaron Rodgers, more present at ESPYs Wednesday
July 18 (UPI) -- ESPN announced presenters for the ESPY awards airing live Wednesday. Dwayne Johnson and Aaron Rodgers are among the celebrities and athletes presenting at the awards show.
Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3
July 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has set a Sep. 9 release for the upcoming third season of the Emmy-nominated series "Central Park".
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement