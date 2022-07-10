Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced
Sofia Vergara arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 50 on July 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Protestant theologian John Calvin in 1509

-- Author/abolitionist Solomon Northup in 1808

-- Danish-French artist Camille Pissarro in 1830

-- Painter James Whistler in 1834

-- German brewer Adolphus Busch in 1839

-- Inventor Nikola Tesla in 1856

-- French novelist Marcel Proust in 1871

-- Educator Mary McLeod Bethune in 1875

-- TV news anchor/commentator David Brinkley in 1920

-- Social activist Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1921

-- Boxer Jake LaMotta in 1921

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins in 1927

-- Author Alice Munro in 1931 (age 91)

-- Musician Ronnie James Dio in 1942

-- Tennis star Arthur Ashe in 1943

-- Actor Ron Glass in 1945

-- Actor Sue Lyon in 1946

-- Folksinger Arlo Guthrie in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1951 (age 71)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Andre Dawson in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Fiona Shaw in 1958 (age 64)

Advertisement

-- Actor Jackie Chung in 1961 (age 61)

-- Football coach Urban Meyer in 1964 (age 58)

File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

-- Country singer Gary Levox in 1970 (age 52)

-- Singer/TV personality Erika Jayne, born Erika Girardi, in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Sofia Vergara in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Adrian Grenier in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor/singer Jessica Simpson in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Angus Cloud in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Isabela Merced in 2001 (age 21)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web' TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict

Latest Headlines

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and former Nashville councilman, dead at 88
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and former Nashville councilman, dead at 88
July 9 (UPI) -- Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey and a former member of the Nashville Metro Council, died late Friday at the age of 88, Oprah confirmed.
Carlos Santana postpones next six concerts after collapsing on stage
Music // 16 hours ago
Carlos Santana postpones next six concerts after collapsing on stage
July 9 (UPI) -- Famed guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he is postponing the next six concerts of his tour.
Shane Richie to return as Alfie Moon on BBC's 'EastEnders'
TV // 17 hours ago
Shane Richie to return as Alfie Moon on BBC's 'EastEnders'
July 9 (UPI) -- Shane Richie is set to reprise his role as Alfie Moon on the British soap opera "EastEnders" this fall, the BBC announced.
Shawn Mendes taking mental health break, postpones summer tour
Music // 18 hours ago
Shawn Mendes taking mental health break, postpones summer tour
July 9 (UPI) -- Pop music star Shawn Mendes has announced on social media that he is taking a break from touring to focus on his mental health.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 18 hours ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
July 9 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons marry after six years of dating
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons marry after six years of dating
July 9 (UPI) -- "Power of the Dog" and "Fargo" co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have gotten married after six years as a couple.
'Sopranos' icon Tony Sirico dead at 79
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Sopranos' icon Tony Sirico dead at 79
July 9 (UPI) -- Tony Sirico, the New York actor best known for playing Paulie Walnuts Gualtieri on "The Sopranos," has died at an assisted living facility in Florida. He was 79.
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
TV // 23 hours ago
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- Jemima Rooper says she tried not to judge Olivia Winfield, who she plays in "Flowers in the Attic: Origin," because the character made the best decisions she could to survive what she sees as an impossible situation.
Famous birthdays for July 9: Richard Roundtree, Jack White
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 9: Richard Roundtree, Jack White
July 9 (UPI) -- Actor Richard Roundtree turns 80 and rocker Jack White turns 47, among the famous birthdays for July 9.
Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
July 8 (UPI) -- Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for his portrayal of the zany Corporal Agarn in the classic 1960s television comedy F Troop, has died, his manager said. He was 99. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons marry after six years of dating
Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons marry after six years of dating
'Sopranos' icon Tony Sirico dead at 79
'Sopranos' icon Tony Sirico dead at 79
Carlos Santana postpones next six concerts after collapsing on stage
Carlos Santana postpones next six concerts after collapsing on stage
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and former Nashville councilman, dead at 88
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and former Nashville councilman, dead at 88
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement