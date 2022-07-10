Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced

TV // 23 hours ago

Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions

NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- Jemima Rooper says she tried not to judge Olivia Winfield, who she plays in "Flowers in the Attic: Origin," because the character made the best decisions she could to survive what she sees as an impossible situation.