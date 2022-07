Famous birthdays for July 1: Dan Aykroyd, Andre Braugher

1/2

Dan Aykroyd arrives on the red carpet at the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" premiere on November 15 in New York City. The actor turns 70 on July 1. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- Author George Sand, born Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin, in 1804

-- Grammarian William Strunk Jr. in 1869

-- Cosmetics executive Estee Lauder in 1906

-- Blues musician Willie Dixon in 1915

-- Actor Olivia de Havilland in 1916

-- Actor Leslie Caron in 1931 (age 91)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Filmmaker/actor Sydney Pollack in 1934

-- Actor/writer Jean Marsh in 1934

-- Actor Jamie Farr in 1934 (age 88)

-- Choreographer Twyla Tharp in 1941 (age 81)

-- Actor Karen Black in 1939

-- Singer Debbie Harry in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor/comedian Dan Aykroyd in 1952 (age 70)

-- Britain's Princess Diana in 1961

-- Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Andre Braugher in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Pamela Anderson in 1967 (age 55)

-- Rapper Missy Elliott in 1971 (age 51)

-- Musician Sufjan Stevens in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Liv Tyler in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Lea Seydoux in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Hannah Murray in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Raini Rodriguez in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor/singer Chloe Bailey in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Chosen Jacobs in 2001 (21)

-- Actor Storm Reid in 2003 (age 19)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI