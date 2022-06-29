Famous birthdays for June 29: Lily Rabe, Richard Lewis

1/3

Lily Rabe attends the premiere of "The Tender Bar" at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on October 10. The actor turns 40 on June 29. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- William Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in 1861

-- Astronomer George Ellery Hale, founder of the Yerkes and Mount Palomar observatories, in 1868

-- French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery in 1900

-- Actor/singer Nelson Eddy in 1901

-- Broadway songwriter Frank Loesser in 1910

-- Actor Slim Pickens in 1919

-- Filmmaker Ray Harryhausen in 1920

-- "Black power" advocate Stokely Carmichael in 1941

-- Singer Little Eva, born Eva Narcissus Boyd, in 1943

-- Actor Gary Busey in 1944 (age 78)

-- Comedian Richard Lewis in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor/former U.S. Rep. Fred Grandy, R-Iowa, in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Sharon Lawrence in 1961 (age 61)

-- Musician/actor Bret McKenzie in 1976 (age 46)

-- Singer Nicole Scherzinger in 1978 (age 44)

-- Radio/TV personality Charlamagne Tha God, born Lenard McKelvey, in 1978 (age 44)

-- Comedian Colin Jost in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Lily Rabe in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Camila Mendes in 1994 (age 28)