June 28, 2022 / 3:49 PM

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies

By Sommer Brokaw
Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies
Mary Mara, who starred in shows including "Nash Bridges" and "ER," died while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in upstate New York. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

June 28 (UPI) -- Mary Mara, who starred in Nash Bridges, and had a recurring role in ER, has died.

The 61-year-old Syracuse native drowned in New York on Sunday morning while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent, on the border of Canada and the United States, according to a preliminary investigation, state police said in a statement to NBC News and Deadline.

Police told Deadline the investigation is continuing, there was no indication of foul play and an autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Mara starred as Inspector Bryn Carson in the police drama Nash Bridges, and was also known for her recurring role as Loretta Sweet, a sympathetic prostitute and single mother in the NBC series ER.

She also made guest appearances in Law & Order, NYPD Blue, The West Wing, Dexter, The Practice, Nip/Tuck and Criminal Minds.

Her break out role in the 1989 made-for-TV movie, The Preppie Murder, was followed by roles in other films, such as Blue Steel, Mr. Saturday Night and Love Potion # 9. Her latest role was in the 2020 film Break Even.

According to her bio, she also performed on stage for the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York, and New York Shakespeare Festival production of Twelfth Night, co-starring with Michelle Pfeiffer, Jeff Goldblum and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

Mara attended San Francisco State University, where she established the Haight Ashbury Repertory Theatre and developed her acting skills. She later transferred to the Yale School of Drama where she graduated with a master's degree in fine arts.

Mara also won the Angel Film Award in 2003 for best second supporting actress in Em & Me.

"Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met," Mara's manager, Craig Dorfman told NBC News by email. "She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

