Famous birthdays for June 16: John Cho, Missy Peregrym

June 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
-- Scottish golf legend Old Tom Morris in 1821
-- American Indian leader Geronimo in 1829
-- British film comedian Stan Laurel in 1890
-- Newspaper publisher Katharine Graham in 1917
-- Author Joyce Carol Oates in 1938 (age 84)
-- Country singer Billy Crash Craddock in 1939 (age 83)
-- Actor Joan Van Ark in 1943 (age 79)
-- Boxer Roberto Duran in 1951 (age 71)
-- Singer/songwriter Gino Vannelli in 1952 (age 70)
-- Actor Laurie Metcalf in 1955 (age 67)
-- Professional golfer Phil Mickelson in 1970 (age 52)
-- Rapper Tupac Shakur in 1971
-- Actor John Cho in 1972 (age 50)
-- Actor Daniel Brühl in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Missy Peregrym in 1982 (age 40)
-- Comedian Abby Elliott in 1987 (age 35)
-- Actor Anna Cathcart in 2003 (age 19)