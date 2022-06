Famous birthdays for June 16: John Cho, Missy Peregrym

1/3

June 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Scottish golf legend Old Tom Morris in 1821

-- American Indian leader Geronimo in 1829

-- British film comedian Stan Laurel in 1890

-- Newspaper publisher Katharine Graham in 1917

-- Author Joyce Carol Oates in 1938 (age 84)

-- Country singer Billy Crash Craddock in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Joan Van Ark in 1943 (age 79)

-- Boxer Roberto Duran in 1951 (age 71)

-- Singer/songwriter Gino Vannelli in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Laurie Metcalf in 1955 (age 67)

-- Professional golfer Phil Mickelson in 1970 (age 52)

-- Rapper Tupac Shakur in 1971

-- Actor John Cho in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Daniel Brühl in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Missy Peregrym in 1982 (age 40)

-- Comedian Abby Elliott in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Anna Cathcart in 2003 (age 19)