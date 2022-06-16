Trending
Entertainment News
June 16, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 16: John Cho, Missy Peregrym

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for June 16: John Cho, Missy Peregrym
John Cho attends the premiere of Netflix's sci-fi crime drama TV series "Cowboy Bebop" at Goya Studios in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 11. The actor turns 50 on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Scottish golf legend Old Tom Morris in 1821

-- American Indian leader Geronimo in 1829

-- British film comedian Stan Laurel in 1890

-- Newspaper publisher Katharine Graham in 1917

-- Author Joyce Carol Oates in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Country singer Billy Crash Craddock in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Joan Van Ark in 1943 (age 79)

-- Boxer Roberto Duran in 1951 (age 71)

-- Singer/songwriter Gino Vannelli in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Laurie Metcalf in 1955 (age 67)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Professional golfer Phil Mickelson in 1970 (age 52)

-- Rapper Tupac Shakur in 1971

-- Actor John Cho in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Daniel Brühl in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Missy Peregrym in 1982 (age 40)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Comedian Abby Elliott in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Anna Cathcart in 2003 (age 19)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

