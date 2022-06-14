Famous birthdays for June 14: Lang Lang, Boy George

1/3

Lang Lang arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28, 2018. The musician turns 40 on June 14. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1811

-- Bookseller John Bartlett in 1820

-- German physician Alois Alzheimer in 1864

-- Photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White in 1904

-- Actor/folksinger Burl Ives in 1909

-- Actor Dorothy McGuire in 1916

-- Cuban revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara in 1928

-- Actor Marla Gibbs in 1931 (age 91)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician Junior Walker in 1931

-- Rock musician Rod Argent in 1945 (age 77)

-- Real estate mogul/former President Donald Trump in 1946 (age 76)

-- Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams in 1950 (age 72)

-- Women's basketball coach Pat Summitt in 1952

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden in 1958 (age 64)

-- Singer Boy George, born George O'Dowd, in 1961 (age 61)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- TV journalist Campbell Brown in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Regan Burns in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Faizon Love, born Langston Faizon Santisima, in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Yasmine Bleeth in 1968 (age 54)

-- Tennis star Steffi Graf in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by Hayden Roger Celestin/UPI

-- Screenwriter Diablo Cody in 1978 (age 44)

-- Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor/singer Kevin McHale in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Lucy Hale in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Evan Sabara in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Daryl Sabara in 1992 (age 30)