Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 14, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 14: Lang Lang, Boy George

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for June 14: Lang Lang, Boy George
Lang Lang arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28, 2018. The musician turns 40 on June 14. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1811

-- Bookseller John Bartlett in 1820

-- German physician Alois Alzheimer in 1864

-- Photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White in 1904

-- Actor/folksinger Burl Ives in 1909

-- Actor Dorothy McGuire in 1916

-- Cuban revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara in 1928

-- Actor Marla Gibbs in 1931 (age 91)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician Junior Walker in 1931

-- Rock musician Rod Argent in 1945 (age 77)

-- Real estate mogul/former President Donald Trump in 1946 (age 76)

-- Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams in 1950 (age 72)

-- Women's basketball coach Pat Summitt in 1952

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden in 1958 (age 64)

-- Singer Boy George, born George O'Dowd, in 1961 (age 61)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- TV journalist Campbell Brown in 1968 (age 54)

Advertisement

-- Actor Regan Burns in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Faizon Love, born Langston Faizon Santisima, in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Yasmine Bleeth in 1968 (age 54)

-- Tennis star Steffi Graf in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by Hayden Roger Celestin/UPI

-- Screenwriter Diablo Cody in 1978 (age 44)

-- Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor/singer Kevin McHale in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Lucy Hale in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Evan Sabara in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Daryl Sabara in 1992 (age 30)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Trump's inner circle says in Jan. 6 hearing he refused to accept election results Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme Jan. 6 hearing: Trump allies say they did not believe voter fraud claims Donald Trump, children to testify in New York investigation on July 15

Latest Headlines

Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
June 13 (UPI) -- Lane Fernandez, who appeared alongside ex-girlfriend Malorie Beaver on MTV's "Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant," has died. He was 28.
Hugh Jackman to miss 'The Music Man' performances due to COVID-19
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Hugh Jackman to miss 'The Music Man' performances due to COVID-19
June 13 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman won't perform in "The Music Man" on Broadway this week due to his second COVID-19 diagnosis.
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
June 13 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar shared on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
Movies // 12 hours ago
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
LOS ANGELES, June 13 (UPI) -- The "Toy Story" spinoff "Lightyear" is a thrilling homage to '90s space adventures with Pixar's usual level of humor and heart.
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski new images announce 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 return
TV // 13 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski new images announce 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 return
June 13 (UPI) -- Hulu announced the premiere date for "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 along with new images of Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski.
'Paddington 3' returns to Peru, welcomes new director
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Paddington 3' returns to Peru, welcomes new director
June 13 (UPI) -- "Paddington 3" will officially be called "Paddington In Peru." Dougal Wilson takes over directing from Paul King.
Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
Music // 14 hours ago
Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
June 13 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones postponed a concert on their "Sixty" anniversary tour after Mick Jagger came down with COVID-19.
Michael Vlamis: 'Roswell' is a sci-fi adventure about love, acceptance
TV // 14 hours ago
Michael Vlamis: 'Roswell' is a sci-fi adventure about love, acceptance
NEW YORK, June 13 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of "Roswell, N.M" is airing Monday nights on The CW.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be honored at BET Awards
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be honored at BET Awards
June 13 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in June.
'Knives Out 2' to be titled 'Glass Onion'
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Knives Out 2' to be titled 'Glass Onion'
June 13 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a new film starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
'Strange Loop' Tony win gives Jennifer Hudson EGOT honor
'Strange Loop' Tony win gives Jennifer Hudson EGOT honor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement