June 1, 2022 / 1:06 PM

Disney releases trailer for 'Trevor: The Musical' as part of Pride Collection

By Simon Druker
1/2
The logo for Disney's Pride Collection on its Disney+ streaming service for LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June, and will include the new movie 'Trevor: The Musical' due out June 24. Image courtesy Disney

June 1 (UPI) -- Disney released a trailer Wednesday, for the film version of "Trevor: The Musical," based on the off-Broadway production.

The trailer for the musical production features the film's 13-year-old star, Holden William Hagelberger, who fills the titular role.

The film is slated for release June 24 on the company's Disney+ streaming platform.

It will be added to its newly announced Pride Collection, which joins the streaming service to coincide with Pride Month. "Trevor: The Musical" will join other LGBTQ content on the platform through the month of June.

The collection is available to all Disney+ subscribers.

Content includes "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," and "Glee" among a number of other movies and TV shows.

In mid-May, Disney announced it was rebranding Rainbow Disney Collection as the Disney Pride Collection in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June.

The movie deals with Trevor's trials and tribulations of becoming a teenager in the early 1980s.

"As he deals with becoming a teenager in 1981, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him under the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance," Disney describes the movie in a statement.

The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film "Trevor." That production eventually inspired the founding of The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that has grown into the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people.

Directed by Marc Bruni, the musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis.

