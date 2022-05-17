Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on 'Raw,' WWE issues statement

May 17 (UPI) -- Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi left the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va., during WWE's broadcast of Raw after the duo was advertised for the main event.

The incident led to WWE changing its plans for Monday's main event. The company also released a statement confirming what happened.

Banks and Naomi were originally advertised to take part in a six-woman match to determine who will get to face Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The bout was also set to include Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

"When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out," WWE said.

"They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with these individuals in the past with no consequence," the company continued.

WWE also admitted to Raw being a live, scripted program.

"Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract. We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight's main event," WWE said.

During Raw, Lynch confirmed to the audience that Banks and Naomi had left during a backstage segment with on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce.

"I just saw Naomi and Sasha take their bags and leave. They left the building," Lynch said before Pearce stated that the main event would be changed to Lynch vs. Asuka to determine Belair's next opponent.

Asuka ended up winning the match.

Raw announcer Corey Graves also spoke about Banks and Naomi's exit during the broadcast.

"Sasha Banks and Naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out," Graves said.