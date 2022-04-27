Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 27, 2022 / 9:44 AM

Jared Padalecki 'on the mend' after car crash: 'I'm so lucky'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jared Padalecki 'on the mend' after car crash: 'I'm so lucky'
Jared Padalecki gave a health update after being involved in a "very bad car accident." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Jared Padalecki is "on the mend" and feeling "lucky" following his car crash last week.

The 39-year-old actor gave a health update Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with his daughter, Odette Elliott, 5.

Advertisement

"Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week," Padalecki captioned the post.

"I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone #SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #akf," he said.

Padalecki has two other children, sons Thomas Colton, 10, and Austin Shepherd, 8, with his wife, Genevieve Padalecki.

Padalecki's former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles had said Sunday at a convention in New Jersey that Padalecki was recovering at home after being involved in a "very bad car accident."

Advertisement

"He's lucky to be alive," Ackles told fans. "And not only that, but he's at home recovering, which -- the fact that he's not even in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

"He's recovering. He sends his love," Ackles added. "He's doing okay. He's moving around."

Padalecki and Ackles played brothers Sam and Dean Winchester on Supernatural, which had a 15-season run on The WB/CW from 2005 to 2020.

Padalecki now portrays Cordell Walker on The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, Walker. The series is in the midst of its second season.

Read More

Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles 'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo
Movies // 26 minutes ago
'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo
April 27 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde, will open in theaters in September.
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 hour ago
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
April 27 (UPI) -- Randy Rainbow discussed how his videos and song parodies involving politicians and celebrities are not politically motivated while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
April 27 (UPI) -- The upcoming live-action "Barbie" film, starring Margot Robbie in the title role, is coming to theaters on July 21, 2023.
Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps kept Holocaust vivid in 'The Survivor'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps kept Holocaust vivid in 'The Survivor'
LOS ANGELES, April 27 (UPI) -- 'The Survivor' stars Ben Foster and Vicky Krieps discuss their Holocaust research for the true story of Auschwitz survivor Harry Haft (Foster).
Famous birthdays for April 27: Jenna Coleman, Dutch King Willem-Alexander
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 27: Jenna Coleman, Dutch King Willem-Alexander
April 27 (UPI) -- Actor Jenna Coleman turns 36 and Dutch King Willem-Alexander turns 55, among the famous birthdays for April 27.
Robert Pattinson, director Matt Reeves to return for 'The Batman' sequel
Movies // 12 hours ago
Robert Pattinson, director Matt Reeves to return for 'The Batman' sequel
April 26 (UPI) -- "The Batman" is officially getting a sequel, with Robert Pattinson set to return as Gotham's Caped Crusader and Matt Reeves as the director.
'Fast X' director Justin Lin steps down from sequel
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Fast X' director Justin Lin steps down from sequel
April 26 (UPI) -- Justin Lin announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as director of "Fast X," the 10th film in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise. He will remain a producer.
Andrew Woolfolk, saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, dies at 71
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Andrew Woolfolk, saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, dies at 71
April 26 (UPI) -- Andrew Woolfolk, a longtime saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at age 71.
'Wicked' to be split into 2 movies, first coming December 2024
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Wicked' to be split into 2 movies, first coming December 2024
April 26 (UPI) -- "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu posted on social media Tuesday that his adaptation of the Broadway musical will be split into two movies, the first arriving in theaters December 2024.
Seventeen's S.Coups wakes up in 'Face the Sun' trailer
Music // 20 hours ago
Seventeen's S.Coups wakes up in 'Face the Sun' trailer
April 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star S.Coups appears in "13 Inner Shadows," a trailer for Seventeen's upcoming album "Face the Sun."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding
Chris Brown, Lil Baby to launch 'One of Them Ones' tour in July
Chris Brown, Lil Baby to launch 'One of Them Ones' tour in July
Jean Smart receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jean Smart receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement