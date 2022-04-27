Jared Padalecki 'on the mend' after car crash: 'I'm so lucky'

1/5

Jared Padalecki gave a health update after being involved in a "very bad car accident." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Jared Padalecki is "on the mend" and feeling "lucky" following his car crash last week. The 39-year-old actor gave a health update Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with his daughter, Odette Elliott, 5. Advertisement

"Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week," Padalecki captioned the post.

"I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone #SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #akf," he said.

Padalecki has two other children, sons Thomas Colton, 10, and Austin Shepherd, 8, with his wife, Genevieve Padalecki.

Padalecki's former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles had said Sunday at a convention in New Jersey that Padalecki was recovering at home after being involved in a "very bad car accident."

"He's lucky to be alive," Ackles told fans. "And not only that, but he's at home recovering, which -- the fact that he's not even in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

"He's recovering. He sends his love," Ackles added. "He's doing okay. He's moving around."

Padalecki and Ackles played brothers Sam and Dean Winchester on Supernatural, which had a 15-season run on The WB/CW from 2005 to 2020.

Padalecki now portrays Cordell Walker on The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, Walker. The series is in the midst of its second season.