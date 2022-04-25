Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 25, 2022 / 9:37 AM

Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Jared Padalecki is "lucky to be alive" after being involved in a car crash, according to his former "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Jared Padalecki is recovering at home after being involved in a "very bad car accident."

The actor's former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles said at a convention Sunday in New Jersey that Padalecki was unable to join the panel because of the car crash.

Advertisement

"He's lucky to be alive," Ackles told fans. "And not only that, but he's at home recovering, which -- the fact that he's not even in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

"He's recovering. He sends his love," he added. "He's doing OK. He's moving around."

Ackles said Padalecki was a passenger in the car and that there were no fatalities in the crash.

E! News confirmed Padalecki is recuperating at home and doing well.

Padalecki had sent love to fans in a tweet Thursday.

"Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. CAn't wait to see y'all again," he wrote.

Advertisement

Padalecki and Ackles played brothers Sam and Dean Winchester on Supernatural, which had a 15-season run on The WB/CW from 2005 to 2020.

Ackles and his wife, Daneel Ackles, are developing the prequel series The Winchesters, which centers on Sam and Dean's parents. Padalecki said in June 2021 that he was "gutted" to be not included in the project.

Read More

'Big Brother' alum Christie Murphy marries Jamie Martin Nicolas Cage says baby No. 3 is a girl: 'I'm thrilled' 'Night Sky' trailer: Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons guard portal to another planet What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy
Entertainment News // 22 minutes ago
Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy
April 25 (UPI) -- Britney Spears announced a break from social media following news she is expecting a child with Sam Asghari.
'Big Brother' alum Christie Murphy marries Jamie Martin
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Big Brother' alum Christie Murphy marries Jamie Martin
April 25 (UPI) -- "Big Brother" Season 21 star Christie Murphy married her girlfriend, Jamie Martin, at a wedding in Mexico.
Lily Tomlin honored with handprint, footprint ceremony
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Lily Tomlin honored with handprint, footprint ceremony
April 25 (UPI) -- Lily Tomlin was immortalized in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles with a handprint and footprint ceremony.
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
April 25 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart has been honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, making him the 23rd recipient of the award.
Famous birthdays for April 25: Jonathan Bailey, Adria Arjona
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 25: Jonathan Bailey, Adria Arjona
April 25 (UPI) -- Actor Jonathan Bailey turns 34 and actor Adria Arjona turns 34, among the famous birthdays for April 25.
EPIX orders Season 2 of 'From'
TV // 18 hours ago
EPIX orders Season 2 of 'From'
April 24 (UPI) -- Cable network EPIX has renewed its freshman series, "From," for a second season.
'Bad Guys' tops North American box office with $24M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Bad Guys' tops North American box office with $24M
April 24 (UPI) -- The Awkwafina-Sam Rockwell animated adventure, "The Bad Guys," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Showtime, Paramount part ways with 'Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander after investigation
TV // 1 day ago
Showtime, Paramount part ways with 'Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander after investigation
April 24 (UPI) -- David Hollander has been fired from Showtime's "American Gigolo," following an investigation by the network and producers Paramount Television Studios into his alleged misconduct.
Chiwetel Ejiofor: 'Man Who Fell to Earth' is a personal journey
TV // 1 day ago
Chiwetel Ejiofor: 'Man Who Fell to Earth' is a personal journey
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses the personal elements he drew upon to portray an alien on the Showtime drama "The Man Who Fell to Earth."
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
TV // 1 day ago
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- "Barry" cast members Bill Hader, Henry Winkler and Sarah Goldberg discuss Season 3 of the HBO comedy, returning Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Royal family releases new pics of Prince Louis for 4th birthday
Royal family releases new pics of Prince Louis for 4th birthday
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Showtime, Paramount part ways with 'Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander after investigation
Showtime, Paramount part ways with 'Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander after investigation
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement