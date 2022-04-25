Advertisement
April 25, 2022 / 9:19 AM

'Big Brother' alum Christie Murphy marries Jamie Martin

By Annie Martin

April 25 (UPI) -- Big Brother alum Christie Murphy is a married woman.

The television personality married her girlfriend, Jamie Martin, at a wedding Saturday in Mexico.

Us Weekly said Sunday that Murphy and Martin married at Itzik at NÜ Tulum in Tulum.

"Our plan to have a Tulum wedding was talked about literally on our 7th date ... in Tulum," the couple said. "We came here together super early on in our relationship and we joked about just eloping while we were there."

Murphy and Martin said their wedding day was "the most special day of of both our lives."

"We can't stop talking about it and looking at the photos in awe! All the months of planning and picking out every little detail just came together and it was perfect! We both just keep saying that it was literally the best night of our lives," the pair said.

Murphy confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram, writing, "Baby, we did it."

Fellow Big Brother alums Cliff Hogg, Morgan Willett and Tommy Bracco were among those to congratulate Murphy and Martin in the comments.

"Congratulations Christie and Jamie!!! It just warms my heart seeing two people so in love with one another, and declaring that love to all!" Hogg wrote.

"ABSOLUTELY STUNNING," Willett added. "Congrats you two!"

"No words to describe how meaningful it was to witness this special milestone. Love you both beyond words," Bracco said.

Murphy and Martin got engaged in Paris in August 2021. The couple legally married at a small courthouse ceremony in December.

Murphy is known for competing in Big Brother Season 21, which aired in 2019.

