Famous birthdays for March 30: MC Hammer, Celine Dion

March 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746

-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811

-- English author Anna Sewell in 1820

-- Civil War spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser in 1839

-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840

-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853

-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880

-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902

-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913

-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 96)

-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929

-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 92)

-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 85)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 82)

-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941

-- British blues/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 65)

-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 58)

-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 57)

-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 51)

-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 43)

-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 38)

-- Country singer Thomas Rhett in 1990 (age 32)