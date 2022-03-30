Trending
March 30, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated March 30, 2018 at 12:47 PM

Famous birthdays for March 30: MC Hammer, Celine Dion

By UPI Staff
MC Hammer arrives for the premiere of "All Eyez on Me" at the Westwood Village Theaters in Los Angeles on June 14, 2017. The musician turns 60 on March 30. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746

-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811

-- English author Anna Sewell in 1820

-- Civil War spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser in 1839

-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840

-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853

-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880

-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902

-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913

-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 96)

-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929

-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 92)

-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 85)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 82)

-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941

-- British blues/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 65)

-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 58)

-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 57)

-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 51)

-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 43)

-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 38)

-- Country singer Thomas Rhett in 1990 (age 32)

