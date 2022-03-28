'One Piece' role-playing game 'Odyssey' announced for 2022

March 28 (UPI) -- Publisher Bandai Namco announced on Monday a new role-playing game based on popular manga and anime series One Piece, which will be released in 2022.

One Piece Odyssey will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC and feature an original story from series creator Eiichiro Oda.

Bandai Namco released a trailer for the title that features main character Monkey D. Luffy and his gang battling enemies. Luffy is also shown exploring an island and finding treasure chests.

"During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again," reads the game's description.

The game is being released in celebration of One Piece's 25th anniversary.