Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 28, 2022 / 12:22 PM

'One Piece' role-playing game 'Odyssey' announced for 2022

By Wade Sheridan

March 28 (UPI) -- Publisher Bandai Namco announced on Monday a new role-playing game based on popular manga and anime series One Piece, which will be released in 2022.

One Piece Odyssey will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC and feature an original story from series creator Eiichiro Oda.

Advertisement

Bandai Namco released a trailer for the title that features main character Monkey D. Luffy and his gang battling enemies. Luffy is also shown exploring an island and finding treasure chests.

"During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again," reads the game's description.

The game is being released in celebration of One Piece's 25th anniversary.

Read More

CD Projekt Red confirms new 'The Witcher' video game in development 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' video game delayed to spring 2023 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from New York University
Entertainment News // 7 minutes ago
Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from New York University
March 28 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will receive an honorary degree from NYU and speak at the school's 2022 commencement ceremony.
'90210' actor Matt Lanter undergoes emergency surgery
Entertainment News // 35 minutes ago
'90210' actor Matt Lanter undergoes emergency surgery
March 28 (UPI) -- Matt Lanter, an actor known for "90210" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," is hospitalized but "on the road to recovery" after having emergency surgery.
'Gentleman Jack': Anne causes a stir in Season 2 trailer
TV // 58 minutes ago
'Gentleman Jack': Anne causes a stir in Season 2 trailer
March 28 (UPI) -- "Gentleman Jack," a historical drama starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, will return to HBO and BBC One in April.
Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer arrive in 'Only Murders in the Building' teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer arrive in 'Only Murders in the Building' teaser
March 28 (UPI) -- Hulu has released a new teaser trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 2, which gives the first look at new cast members Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer.
Sophie Turner attends Oscars party amid pregnancy
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Sophie Turner attends Oscars party amid pregnancy
March 28 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party following news they are expecting their second child.
'Lightyear' trailer shows Buzz Lightyear take on 'massive robot'
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Lightyear' trailer shows Buzz Lightyear take on 'massive robot'
March 28 (UPI) -- "Lightyear," a "Toy Story" spinoff film featuring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Dale Soules, opens in theaters in June.
Kim Kardashian says 'work' comments were 'taken out of context'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian says 'work' comments were 'taken out of context'
March 28 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian responded to backlash over her advice to women in business during an interview on "Good Morning America."
Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history with win for 'West Side Story'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history with win for 'West Side Story'
March 28 (UPI) -- "West Side Story" actress Ariana DeBose became the first Afro Latina and openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award.
Aljaz Skorjanec exits 'Strictly Come Dancing' after 9 seasons
TV // 3 hours ago
Aljaz Skorjanec exits 'Strictly Come Dancing' after 9 seasons
March 28 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Aljaž Škorjanec announced his departure from the show ahead of Season 20.
'The Full Monty' cast to return for Disney+ series
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Full Monty' cast to return for Disney+ series
March 28 (UPI) -- Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp and other "Full Monty" stars will reunite for a new Disney+ series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Stars react to Will Smith's Oscar slap: 'Sometimes human emotions happen'
Stars react to Will Smith's Oscar slap: 'Sometimes human emotions happen'
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement