Famous birthdays for March 20: Holly Hunter, Kathy Ireland

1/4

Holly Hunter attends the premiere of "Incredibles 2" in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 5, 2018. The actor turns 64 on March 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- Roman poet Ovid in 43 B.C.

-- Adventurer/writer Edward Judson, originator of the dime novel, writing as Ned Buntline, in 1821

-- Norwegian dramatist Henrik Ibsen in 1828

-- Actor/bandleader Ozzie Nelson in 1906

-- Actor Michael Redgrave in 1908

-- Actor Vera Lynn in 1917

-- Diplomat Pamela Harriman in 1920

-- Actor/producer/director Carl Reiner in 1922

-- TV personality Fred Rogers in 1928

-- Actor Hal Linden in 1931 (age 91)

File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Author Lois Lowry in 1937 (age 85)

-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in 1939 (age 83)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Pat Riley in 1945 (age 77)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Orr in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor William Hurt in 1950

-- Filmmaker Spike Lee in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Theresa Russell in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Holly Hunter in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor David Thewlis in 1963 (age 59)

Advertisement

-- Model/actor Kathy Ireland in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Singer Chester Bennington in 1976

-- Actor Bianca Lawson in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Freema Agyeman in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor/comedian Mikey Day in 1980 (age 42)

-- Model/actor Ruby Rose in 1986 (age 36)

-- Tennis player Sloane Stephens in 1993 (age 29)

-- Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump, in 2006 (age 16)