Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 20: Holly Hunter, Kathy Ireland

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for March 20: Holly Hunter, Kathy Ireland
Holly Hunter attends the premiere of "Incredibles 2" in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 5, 2018. The actor turns 64 on March 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Roman poet Ovid in 43 B.C.

-- Adventurer/writer Edward Judson, originator of the dime novel, writing as Ned Buntline, in 1821

-- Norwegian dramatist Henrik Ibsen in 1828

-- Actor/bandleader Ozzie Nelson in 1906

-- Actor Michael Redgrave in 1908

-- Actor Vera Lynn in 1917

-- Diplomat Pamela Harriman in 1920

-- Actor/producer/director Carl Reiner in 1922

-- TV personality Fred Rogers in 1928

-- Actor Hal Linden in 1931 (age 91)

File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Author Lois Lowry in 1937 (age 85)

-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in 1939 (age 83)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Pat Riley in 1945 (age 77)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Orr in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor William Hurt in 1950

-- Filmmaker Spike Lee in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Theresa Russell in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Holly Hunter in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor David Thewlis in 1963 (age 59)

Advertisement

-- Model/actor Kathy Ireland in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Singer Chester Bennington in 1976

-- Actor Bianca Lawson in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Freema Agyeman in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor/comedian Mikey Day in 1980 (age 42)

-- Model/actor Ruby Rose in 1986 (age 36)

-- Tennis player Sloane Stephens in 1993 (age 29)

-- Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump, in 2006 (age 16)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Read More

Jane Campion, Spike Lee win honors at Directors Guild Awards Stars remember William Hurt as 'beyond brilliant' actor Oscar-winner, Marvel actor William Hurt dead at 71

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 spreads love with new romance
TV // 3 minutes ago
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 spreads love with new romance
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Bridgerton" follows the romantic lives of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor)'s brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie).
Travis Barker, Sheila E. to perform at the Oscars
Music // 13 hours ago
Travis Barker, Sheila E. to perform at the Oscars
March 19 (UPI) -- Next weekend's Oscars telecast will feature a special performance by an all-star band, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced.
'Don't Look Up' director Adam McKay supports Youth Climate Strike LA
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
'Don't Look Up' director Adam McKay supports Youth Climate Strike LA
March 19 (UPI) -- "Don't Look Up" director Adam McKay turned out to support the Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles.
'Locke & Key' alum Laysla De Oliveira to star in Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness'
TV // 17 hours ago
'Locke & Key' alum Laysla De Oliveira to star in Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness'
March 19 (UPI) -- "Locke & Key" actress Laysla De Oliveira has signed on to star in "Yellowstone" and "1883" creator Taylor Sheridan's new drama, "Lioness."
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for a ninth week
Music // 17 hours ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for a ninth week
March 19 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the movie musical "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a ninth week.
Famous birthdays for March 19: Glenn Close, Bruce Willis
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 19: Glenn Close, Bruce Willis
March 19 (UPI) -- Actor Glenn Close turns 75 and actor Bruce Willis turns 67, among the famous birthdays for March 19.
Akira Takarada, original 'Godzilla' star, dies at 87
Movies // 1 day ago
Akira Takarada, original 'Godzilla' star, dies at 87
March 18 (UPI) -- Acclaimed Japanese actor Akira Takarada, who starred in the original 1954 "Godzilla" film, died at the age of 87, it was announced.
Christopher Lloyd to join 'The Mandalorian' Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Christopher Lloyd to join 'The Mandalorian' Season 3
March 18 (UPI) -- "Back to the Future" star Christopher Lloyd is making the jump to the "Star Wars" universe for Season 3 of "The Mandalorian."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'
TV // 1 day ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'
March 18 (UPI) -- "The Serpent," "Dirty John" and "Dr. Death" are a few other shows about con artists to watch after "Inventing Anna."
Dolly Parton SXSW concert to livestream for free tonight
Music // 1 day ago
Dolly Parton SXSW concert to livestream for free tonight
March 18 (UPI) -- Fox announced its Blockchain Creative Labs will stream Dolly Parton's South by Southwest concert for free on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
Famous birthdays for March 19: Glenn Close, Bruce Willis
Famous birthdays for March 19: Glenn Close, Bruce Willis
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
'Locke & Key' alum Laysla De Oliveira to star in Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness'
'Locke & Key' alum Laysla De Oliveira to star in Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement