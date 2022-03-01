Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 1, 2022 / 9:19 AM

'Big Brother' couple Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson expecting third child

By Annie Martin
'Big Brother' couple Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson expecting third child
Jessica Graf (L) and Cody Nickson are expecting another baby in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are expecting their third child together.

The television personalities announced Graf's pregnancy in a video Monday on Instagram.

Advertisement

The video shows Graf and Nickson cradling Graf's baby bump while holding a sonogram. It also features the couple's daughters, Maverick, who turns three this month, and Carter, 21 months.

"Nickson Addition 08.2022," Nickson captioned the post. "A lot of you have already guessed it and it's nice to not have to hide it anymore. We prayed for you & now we can't wait to meet you #nicksonaddition #babynickson #bumpannouncement #15weeks."

Fellow Big Brother alums Morgan Willett and Analyse Talavera and The Amazing Race alum Dessie Mitcheson were among those to congratulate Graf and Nickson in the comments.

Advertisement

"OH MY GOODNESS CONGRATS How exciting!" Willett wrote.

"AAww congratulations! so happy for you and your family," Talavera added.

"Congrats you two!!" Mitcheson said.

Graf also showed her baby bump in a photo on her family's @babynickson account.

"15 Weeks," she wrote.

Advertisement

Graf and Nickson met during Big Brother Season 19, which aired in 2017, and married in October 2018. The couple also won The Amazing Race Season 30, which aired in 2018.

In addition to Maverick and Carter, Nickson also has a daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship.

Read More

Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maks Chmerkovskiy to head out of Ukraine Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Disney, Warner Bros., Sony pull new film releases from Russia
Movies // 9 minutes ago
Disney, Warner Bros., Sony pull new film releases from Russia
March 1 (UPI) -- Disney, Warner Bros. and Sony are pulling upcoming, major theatrical releases from Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Bob Odenkirk on appreciating life: 'You got to work to be present'
TV // 58 minutes ago
Bob Odenkirk on appreciating life: 'You got to work to be present'
March 1 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk discussed his heart attack and how he is appreciating life more while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown
March 1 (UPI) -- Former "Bachelor" Colton Underwood has announced that he is engaged to his boyfriend, political strategist Jordan C. Brown.
WWE 'Raw': Edge snaps, accepts AJ Styles' challenge
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Edge snaps, accepts AJ Styles' challenge
March 1 (UPI) -- Hall of Famer Edge accepted AJ Styles' challenge to face him at "WrestleMania 38" on WWE Raw
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Euphoria' Season 2
TV // 6 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Euphoria' Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- "Euphoria's" Season 2 finale aired Sunday, and viewers are still recovering from the events of the action-packed episode. Here are 5 teen dramas to watch while you wait for Season 3.
Famous birthdays for March 1: Ron Howard, Roger Daltrey
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 1: Ron Howard, Roger Daltrey
March 1 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Ron Howard turns 68 and singer Roger Daltrey turns 78, among the famous birthdays for March 1.
Apple signs Michael Douglas for Benjamin Franklin series
TV // 17 hours ago
Apple signs Michael Douglas for Benjamin Franklin series
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Monday it has ordered a limited series about Benjamin Franklin starring Michael Douglas as the founding father.
Peacock announces video game-based comedy series 'Twisted Metal'
TV // 17 hours ago
Peacock announces video game-based comedy series 'Twisted Metal'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Monday a new a comedy series "Twisted Metal" based on the video game of the same name.
'Yellowstone' Season 4 to premiere on Peacock in late March
TV // 19 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 4 to premiere on Peacock in late March
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NBC Universal's Peacock will air a fourth season of "Yellowstone" on March 28.
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maks Chmerkovskiy to head out of Ukraine
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maks Chmerkovskiy to head out of Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, who was in Kyiv when the Russian invasion began, said Monday he will start to make his way out of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown
Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown
'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022
'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022
New South Korean series 'Juvenile Justice' hits Netflix charts
New South Korean series 'Juvenile Justice' hits Netflix charts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement