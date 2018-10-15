Cody Nickson (L) with Jessica Graf (R). The former "Big Brother" stars have officially tied the knot. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Former Big Brother and Amazing Race stars Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are officially husband and wife.

The couple, who recently announced they are expecting their first child together, tied the knot Sunday in front of family and friends during an outdoor ceremony at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu.

"Our wildest dreams came true today - we're married!" the pair said to People magazine. "Being surrounded by our closest family and friends and sharing this special day with them was all we ever wanted. We are so lucky to have found each other in the most unconventional of ways but we did. We found our forever in each other and can't wait to begin this new chapter of our lives."

Those in attendance included Big Brother alums Elena Davies, Mark Jansen, and Corey Brooks along with Bachelor star Vanessa Grimaldi. Big Brother casting director Robyn Kass officiated the wedding.

Nickson wore cowboy boots with his tuxedo and Graf donned a silk gown. Nickson's 6-year-old daughter Paisley, from a previous marriage, served as a flower girl.

Nickson and Graf met during Big Brother Season 19 and got engaged in February. The pair won The Amazing Race Season 30 that same month, taking home the $1 million grand prize.