Feb. 25, 2022 / 12:01 PM

'Kimberly Akimbo' musical coming to Broadway in the fall

By Annie Martin
Victoria Clark plays the title character in the musical comedy "Kimberly Akimbo." File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Kimberly Akimbo is headed to Broadway.

Producers announced Friday that the musical comedy will move to Broadway in the fall.

Kimberly Akimbo will begin previews Oct. 12 and officially open Nov. 10 at an unspecified Shubert theater.

The musical is based on the play by David Lindsay-Abaire, which follows Kimberly, a 15-year-old girl with a medical condition that causes rapid aging. The show features music by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by Lindsay-Abaire.

Victoria Clark, 62, plays Kimberly and will reprise the role on Broadway. Original cast members Steven Boyer, Bonnie Milligan and Justin Cooley will also make the move to Broadway.

"It's a coming-of-age story, but an unusual one because the clock is ticking from the get-go," Clark said in an interview with The New York Times. "She has a limited amount of time left, and what draws me to her is her joie, and watching how someone can triumph who you least expect to succeed."

The show is directed by Jessica Stone and choreographed by Danny Mefford, with David Stone as lead producer.

Kimberly Akimbo premiered Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in November.

