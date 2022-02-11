Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman to host Independent Spirit Awards in March

1/5

Megan Mullally (R) and Nick Offerman will host the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards in March. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman will host the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards. Mullally, 63, and Offerman, 51, will host the awards show March 6 in Santa Monica, Calif., the Film Independent tweeted Friday. Advertisement

"We hope to get a little rowdy, but it'll mainly be legitimate cinematic discourse. Although, with the two of us involved, it's more likely to be intercourse. Either way it'll be legit," Mullally and Offerman joked in a statement.

Film Independent president Josh Welsh praised the couple as a "dream team."

"Why have just one host when you can have two? We're delighted to have Megan and Nick onboard to bring the magic back to the beach. I can't wait to see what they have in store for us!" Welsh said.

Mullally and Offerman married in 2003. The couple have worked together on several projects, including Offerman's show Parks and Recreation and the bestselling book The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.

Mullally is known for playing Karen Walker on Will & Grace, while Offerman portrayed Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation.

The Independent Spirit Awards will air live on IFC. Nominations include The Lost Daughter, Reservation Dogs and The Underground Railroad.