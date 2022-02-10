Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 12:24 PM

'Ali Wong: Don Wong' trailer shows comedian prep for show

By Annie Martin
1/2
'Ali Wong: Don Wong' trailer shows comedian prep for show
"Ali Wong: Don Wong," a new standup comedy special starring Ali Wong, is coming to Netflix in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new special Ali Wong: Don Wong.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the standup comedy special Thursday featuring actress and comedian Ali Wong.

Advertisement

The preview shows Wong, 39, prep for her show backstage. Wong shows off her Crocs and has fellow comedian Shen Wang help her into her signature leopard print dress.

"It's a Tom Ford dress, but I bought it secondhand. It was so difficult to figure out what to wear for this special because I'm not pregnant," she says.

Wong also puts her hair into pigtails using "the comb God gave me" -- her hand.

"I think about, like, men when they do standup. They don't get into a dress. They don't, like put on any makeup when they go on the road. They just go out with their bald-ass head," she says.

Ali Wong: Don Wong was filmed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Jersey and will premiere Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

"Just in time for Valentine's Day, Ali reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy, and how she really feels about single people," an official description reads.

Advertisement

The special is Wong's third for Netflix after Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (2016) and Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (2018).

Read More

'Ali Wong: Don Wong' comedy special coming to Netflix Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer 'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Apple TV+ orders 'The New Look' series about Christian Dior, Coco Chanel
TV // 15 minutes ago
Apple TV+ orders 'The New Look' series about Christian Dior, Coco Chanel
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "The New Look," a drama starring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, is in the works at Apple TV+.
Movie review: 'Marry Me' marries Jennifer Lopez's greatest talents
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Marry Me' marries Jennifer Lopez's greatest talents
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Marry Me," in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday, combines Jennifer Lopez's success as a singer with her success in romantic-comedy movies for the ultimate J-Lo movie.
'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self
Movies // 1 hour ago
'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "The Adam Project," a sci-fi action film starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Mark Ruffalo, is coming to Netflix in March.
2022 awards show schedule: How to watch
Entertainment News // 1 week ago
2022 awards show schedule: How to watch
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Oscars, Grammy Awards, NAACP Image Awards and other awards shows will return in 2022 to honor the best in film, television, music and more.
ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Music // 1 hour ago
ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and other artists are nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Eve gives birth to baby boy: 'Words can't describe this feeling'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Eve gives birth to baby boy: 'Words can't describe this feeling'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Rapper and actress Eve welcomed her first child, son Wilde Wolf, with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.
'RHOC's Jen Armstrong says her marriage is in 'way better place'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'RHOC's Jen Armstrong says her marriage is in 'way better place'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Jen Armstrong discussed how the show has impacted her relationship with her husband, Ryne Holliday.
'Dr. Who' star Jodie Whittaker expecting second child
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Dr. Who' star Jodie Whittaker expecting second child
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker, who plays the Thirteenth Doctor on "Dr. Who," debuted her baby bump at the Brit Awards in London.
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Jurassic World Dominion," a new film starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum, opens in theaters in June.
Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella expecting second child
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella expecting second child
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" director Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick, are expecting their second child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement