'Ali Wong: Don Wong' comedy special coming to Netflix

"Ali Wong: Don Wong," a new standup comedy special from Ali Wong, will premiere Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Ali Wong has a new comedy special coming to Netflix. The streaming service announced the special, Ali Wong: Don Wong, alongside a teaser Tuesday. Advertisement

The promo shows Wong, 39, wearing a red dress and white fur coat as she poses in front of a classic car.

Ali Wong: Don Wong was filmed at Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Jersey. The special premieres Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

"Just in time for Valentine's Day, Ali reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy, and how she really feels about single people," an official description reads.

Ali Wong: Don Wong will be Wong's third Netflix special after Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (2016) and Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (2018).

As an actress, Wong recently appeared in the Netflix film Always Be My Maybe and the Hulu series Love, Victor.