Feb. 9, 2022 / 11:28 AM

Heather Dubrow celebrates daughter Kat coming out as lesbian

By Annie Martin
Heather Dubrow celebrates daughter Kat coming out as lesbian
Heather Dubrow showed her support after her 15-year-old daughter, Kat, came out as lesbian. File Photo by Joe Seer/Shutterstock

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Heather Dubrow is celebrating her daughter Kat Dubrow's coming out.

The 53-year-old television personality, who stars on The Real Housewives of Orange County, showed her support Wednesday after Kat, 15, came out as lesbian.

"SO PROUD OF MY KIDS!" Dubrow tweeted alongside a heart and pride flag emoji.

The news comes a year after Dubrow's daughter Max, 18, came out as bisexual. Dubrow and her husband, Terry Dubrow, have two other children, son Nick, 18, and daughter Coco, 11.

Dubrow discussed her children and Kat's coming out in an interview with People.

"We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," she said.

Dubrow and her family return in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 and said they hope to use their platform to promote love and acceptance.

"I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families," Dubrow said.

"Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people," Terry Dubrow added. "We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations."

Dubrow said in a post Wednesday on Instagram that she and her family "are so proud to show what our version of a 'normal' family looks like today."

"It's really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, sexualities," the star wrote. "Once we start appreciating this and practicing inclusion, love and acceptance, the better off we will all be."

"We hope that by sharing our story we are starting conversations in other homes and hopefully helping people," she added.

