July 1 (UPI) -- Heather Dubrow is celebrating her daughter Max's coming out as bisexual.

The 51-year-old television personality voiced her love for Max in an Instagram post Tuesday after the 16-year-old came out on social media.

Dubrow re-posted a photo that shows Max draped in a rainbow flag.

"I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother!" she captioned the post.

Max responded to her mom's message in the comments.

"HAHAH i love u mom!!! thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world," she said.

Max had shared the picture on her own account earlier in the day.

"i always knew i was bi, i just thought it was bipolar," the teenager wrote.

Max said in a Q&A on Instagram Stories that she is single. She said she "of course" wants to get married in the future.

Max is Dubrow's daughter with her husband, Terry Dubrow. The couple have three other children: son Nicholas, who is Max's twin, and daughters Katarina and Collette.

Dubrow shared a new family photo while celebrating Mother's Day in May.

"Mother's Day 2020! Mastering the self timer for my ONE family photo (that NO ONE complained about!!!)," she wrote. "The most thoughtful, amazing cards, memories, gratitude & flowers!"

She posted another slideshow with Terry Dubrow and their kids while celebrating Father's Day in June.

"#fathersday #fathersday2020," the star wrote.

Dubrow starred in Seasons 7-11 of the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Orange County. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof, are plastic surgeons who co-host the Bravo series Botched.