Entertainment News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 2: Graham Nash, Paul Mescal

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Feb. 2: Graham Nash, Paul Mescal
Graham Nash performs at the National Christmas Tree lighting on the Ellipse on December 3, 2015, in Washington, D.C. The singer turns 80 on February 2. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 02 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Pope Benedict XIII in 1649

-- French statesman Charles de Talleyrand in 1754

-- Irish novelist James Joyce in 1882

-- Charles Correll, Andy of radio's "Amos and Andy" program, in 1890

-- National Football League co-founder George Halas in 1895

-- Hotel magnate Howard Johnson in 1897

-- Lithuanian violinist Jascha Heifetz in 1901

-- Novelist Ayn Rand in 1905

-- Columnist Liz Smith in 1923

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician Stan Getz in 1927

-- Comedian Tom Smothers in 1937 (age 85)

-- Singer Graham Nash in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Farrah Fawcett in 1947

-- TV personality Ina Garten in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Brent Spiner in 1949 (age 73)

-- Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye in 1952 (age 70)

File Photo by Li Xiang/UPI

-- Model Christie Brinkley in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Michael T. Weiss in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Eva Cassidy in 1963

-- Singer Shakira in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Gemma Arterton in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Paul Mescal in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

