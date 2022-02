Famous birthdays for Feb. 2: Graham Nash, Paul Mescal

1/3

Feb. 02 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Benedict XIII in 1649

-- French statesman Charles de Talleyrand in 1754

-- Irish novelist James Joyce in 1882

-- Charles Correll, Andy of radio's "Amos and Andy" program, in 1890

-- National Football League co-founder George Halas in 1895

-- Hotel magnate Howard Johnson in 1897

-- Lithuanian violinist Jascha Heifetz in 1901

-- Novelist Ayn Rand in 1905

-- Columnist Liz Smith in 1923

-- Musician Stan Getz in 1927

-- Comedian Tom Smothers in 1937 (age 85)

-- Singer Graham Nash in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Farrah Fawcett in 1947

-- TV personality Ina Garten in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Brent Spiner in 1949 (age 73)

-- Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye in 1952 (age 70)

-- Model Christie Brinkley in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Michael T. Weiss in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Eva Cassidy in 1963

-- Singer Shakira in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Gemma Arterton in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Paul Mescal in 1996 (age 26)