Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna (L) and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Rihanna is going to be a mom. The 33-year-old singer and fashion designer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, TMZ reported Monday. Advertisement

Rihanna showed off her baby bump during an outing with A$AP Rocky in Harlem, N.Y., the neighborhood where A$AP Rocky grew up, People said.

Rihanna wore jeans and a long pink coat that was unbuttoned to show her belly. She also sported a gold cross necklace that rested on her bump.

Page Six said Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted at Carbone restaurant in New York earlier this month.

"Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump," a source said.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first linked in early 2020. A$AP Rocky called Rihanna the "love of my life" in an interview in the June-July 2021 issue of GQ.

The couple attended the Met Gala together in September.

