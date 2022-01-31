Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Rihanna is going to be a mom.
The 33-year-old singer and fashion designer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, TMZ reported Monday.
Rihanna showed off her baby bump during an outing with A$AP Rocky in Harlem, N.Y., the neighborhood where A$AP Rocky grew up, People said.
Rihanna wore jeans and a long pink coat that was unbuttoned to show her belly. She also sported a gold cross necklace that rested on her bump.
Page Six said Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted at Carbone restaurant in New York earlier this month.
"Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump," a source said.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first linked in early 2020. A$AP Rocky called Rihanna the "love of my life" in an interview in the June-July 2021 issue of GQ.
The couple attended the Met Gala together in September.