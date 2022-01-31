Watch Live
U.S.-led U.N. Security Council meets to address Russian threat to Ukraine
Jan. 31, 2022 / 11:14 AM

Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky

By Annie Martin
Rihanna (L) and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Rihanna is going to be a mom.

The 33-year-old singer and fashion designer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, TMZ reported Monday.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump during an outing with A$AP Rocky in Harlem, N.Y., the neighborhood where A$AP Rocky grew up, People said.

Rihanna wore jeans and a long pink coat that was unbuttoned to show her belly. She also sported a gold cross necklace that rested on her bump.

Page Six said Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted at Carbone restaurant in New York earlier this month.

"Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump," a source said.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first linked in early 2020. A$AP Rocky called Rihanna the "love of my life" in an interview in the June-July 2021 issue of GQ.

The couple attended the Met Gala together in September.

Moments from Rihanna's career

Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27 , 2005. The following month her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

