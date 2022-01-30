Famous birthdays for Jan. 30: Olivia Colman, Christian Bale

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States in 1882
-- Historian Barbara Tuchman in 1912
-- Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was assassinated in 1986, in 1927
-- Theatrical producer Hal Prince in 1928
-- Actor Gene Hackman in 1930 (age 92)
-- Actor Vanessa Redgrave in 1937 (age 85)
-- Chess champion Boris Spassky in 1937 (age 85)
-- Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in 1941 (age 81)
-- Author Gregory Benford in 1941 (age 81)
-- Singer/Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin in 1942
-- Musician Steve Marriott in 1947
-- Musician/songwriter Phil Collins in 1951 (age 71)
-- Actor Charles Dutton in 1951 (age 71)
-- Hall of fame golfer Curtis Strange in 1955 (age 67)
-- Hall of fame golfer Payne Stewart in 1957
-- Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1962 (age 60)
-- Spanish King Felipe VI in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Christian Bale in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Olivia Colman in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Andy Milonakis in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Wilmer Valderrama in 1980 (age 42)
-- Rapper Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor Eiza Gonzalez in 1990 (age 32)
-- Actor Danielle Campbell in 1995 (age 27)