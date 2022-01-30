Famous birthdays for Jan. 30: Olivia Colman, Christian Bale

1/2

-- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States in 1882

-- Historian Barbara Tuchman in 1912

-- Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was assassinated in 1986, in 1927

-- Theatrical producer Hal Prince in 1928

-- Actor Gene Hackman in 1930 (age 92)

-- Actor Vanessa Redgrave in 1937 (age 85)

-- Chess champion Boris Spassky in 1937 (age 85)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in 1941 (age 81)

-- Author Gregory Benford in 1941 (age 81)

-- Singer/Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin in 1942

-- Musician Steve Marriott in 1947

-- Musician/songwriter Phil Collins in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Charles Dutton in 1951 (age 71)

-- Hall of fame golfer Curtis Strange in 1955 (age 67)

-- Hall of fame golfer Payne Stewart in 1957

-- Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1962 (age 60)

-- Spanish King Felipe VI in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Christian Bale in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Olivia Colman in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Andy Milonakis in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Wilmer Valderrama in 1980 (age 42)

-- Rapper Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Eiza Gonzalez in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Danielle Campbell in 1995 (age 27)