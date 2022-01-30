Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 30, 2022

Famous birthdays for Jan. 30: Olivia Colman, Christian Bale

By UPI Staff
Olivia Colman attends the premiere of "The Lost Daughter" at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on October 13. The actor turns 48 on January 30. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States in 1882

-- Historian Barbara Tuchman in 1912

-- Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was assassinated in 1986, in 1927

-- Theatrical producer Hal Prince in 1928

-- Actor Gene Hackman in 1930 (age 92)

-- Actor Vanessa Redgrave in 1937 (age 85)

-- Chess champion Boris Spassky in 1937 (age 85)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in 1941 (age 81)

-- Author Gregory Benford in 1941 (age 81)

-- Singer/Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin in 1942

-- Musician Steve Marriott in 1947

-- Musician/songwriter Phil Collins in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Charles Dutton in 1951 (age 71)

-- Hall of fame golfer Curtis Strange in 1955 (age 67)

-- Hall of fame golfer Payne Stewart in 1957

-- Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1962 (age 60)

-- Spanish King Felipe VI in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Christian Bale in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Olivia Colman in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Andy Milonakis in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Wilmer Valderrama in 1980 (age 42)

-- Rapper Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Eiza Gonzalez in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Danielle Campbell in 1995 (age 27)

