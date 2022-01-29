Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Adam Lambert, Tom Selleck

1/4

Adam Lambert attends the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on March 28, 2019. The singer turns 40 on January 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Swedish scientist/philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg in 1688

-- American colonial political philosopher Thomas Paine in 1736

-- William McKinley, 25th president of the United States, in 1843

-- Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov in 1860

-- Businessman John D. Rockefeller Jr. in 1874

-- Comic actor W.C. Fields in 1880

-- Actor Victor Mature in 1913

-- Actor John Forsythe in 1918

-- Writer Germaine Greer in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Katharine Ross in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Tom Selleck in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Drummer Tommy Ramone, born Erdelyi Tamas, in 1949

-- Actor Ann Jillian in 1950 (age 72)

-- Singer Charlie Wilson in 1953 (age 69)

-- TV personality Oprah Winfrey in 1954 (age 68)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning diver Greg Louganis in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Nick Turturro in 1962 (age 60)

-- Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Heather Graham in 1970 (age 52)

Advertisement

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Sara Gilbert in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Justin Hartley in 1977 (age 45)

-- Rapper Riff Raff, born Horst Christian Simco, in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer Adam Lambert in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer Rag'n'Bone Man, born Rory Charles Graham, in 1985 (age 37)