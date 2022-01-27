Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 27, 2022 / 9:21 AM

'Glee' actress Jenna Ushkowitz expecting first child

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Glee' actress Jenna Ushkowitz expecting first child
Jenna Ushkowitz is expecting a baby girl with her husband, David Stanley. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Glee actress Jenna Ushkowitz is going to be a mom.

The 35-year-old actress is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, David Stanley.

Advertisement

Ushkowitz shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo with Stanley. The picture shows the couple smiling as they rest their hands on Ushkowitz's baby bump.

"Our hearts are so full... Baby Girl Stanley coming in June," Ushkowitz captioned the post.

Actresses Jamie Lynn Sigler and Christine Ko were among those to congratulate Ushkowitz in the comments.

Advertisement

"So happy for you!!!!!!" Sigler wrote.

"Ahhh congrats Jenna!!! So happy for you both!!!" Ko said.

Ushkowitz and Stanley married at an outdoor wedding at a historic home in Los Angeles in July.

"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," Ushkowitz told Brides magazine at the time. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."

The couple first met on the Hinge dating app in June 2018 and got engaged in August 2020.

Ushkowitz played Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, which aired for six seasons on Fox from 2009 to 2015. She has since appeared in the films 1 Night in San Diego and The Right Girl.

Read More

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73 'Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming' trailer shows family reunite Alexia Echevarria says Todd Nepola, son Peter Rosello are in a 'great place' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth
Entertainment News // 33 minutes ago
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "Home Alone" actor Macaulay Culkin and "The Suite Life" actress Brenda Song got engaged after welcoming their first child.
Paris Hilton says 'everything is all good' with Lindsay Lohan after feud
Entertainment News // 57 minutes ago
Paris Hilton says 'everything is all good' with Lindsay Lohan after feud
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton gave an update on her friendship with Lindsay Lohan following their years-long feud.
Charlie Day on 'Super Mario Bros.' film: 'They don't tell Luigi anything'
TV // 1 hour ago
Charlie Day on 'Super Mario Bros.' film: 'They don't tell Luigi anything'
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Charlie Day described his experience recording voice lines for the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." film while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Barry Cryer, comedian and writer, dead at 86
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Barry Cryer, comedian and writer, dead at 86
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Barry Cryer, a British comedian and writer best known for his work on sketch shows "The Two Ronnies" and "Morecambe and Wise," has died at the age of 86.
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
TV // 2 hours ago
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Former NBA star Lamar Odom, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Cynthia Bailey, *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, Olympian Mirai Nagasu and "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Carson Kressley will compete on "Celebrity Big Brother."
AEW 'Beach Break': Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara have Ladder match
TV // 3 hours ago
AEW 'Beach Break': Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara have Ladder match
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara battled each other in a death-defying Ladder match to determine the undisputed TNT Champion on a special edition of AEW "Dynamite" titled "Beach Break."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 27: Rosamund Pike, Mimi Rogers
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 27: Rosamund Pike, Mimi Rogers
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Actor Rosamund Pike turns 43 and actor Mimi Rogers turns 66, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 27.
Sundance movie review: 'God's Country' squanders tense situation
Movies // 10 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'God's Country' squanders tense situation
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "God's Country," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, has a premise filled with tension. Unfortunately, the film, starring Thandiwe Newton, goes down a frustrating path instead.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's win streak ends at 40 games
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's win streak ends at 40 games
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- 'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's historic win streak ended at 40 games after she was defeated by Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in the episode that aired Wednesday night.
Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
Movies // 15 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The documentary "The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales," which premiered virtually at Sundance, takes a look at income inequality through the lens of Disneyland and its struggling Cast Members.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live'
Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live'
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's win streak ends at 40 games
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's win streak ends at 40 games
Google honors sculptor Katarzyna Kobro with a new Doodle
Google honors sculptor Katarzyna Kobro with a new Doodle
Cardi B says winning lawsuit against Tasha K brings her 'great happiness'
Cardi B says winning lawsuit against Tasha K brings her 'great happiness'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement