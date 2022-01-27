'Glee' actress Jenna Ushkowitz expecting first child

1/5

Jenna Ushkowitz is expecting a baby girl with her husband, David Stanley. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Glee actress Jenna Ushkowitz is going to be a mom. The 35-year-old actress is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, David Stanley. Advertisement

Ushkowitz shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo with Stanley. The picture shows the couple smiling as they rest their hands on Ushkowitz's baby bump.

"Our hearts are so full... Baby Girl Stanley coming in June," Ushkowitz captioned the post.

Actresses Jamie Lynn Sigler and Christine Ko were among those to congratulate Ushkowitz in the comments.

Advertisement

"So happy for you!!!!!!" Sigler wrote.

"Ahhh congrats Jenna!!! So happy for you both!!!" Ko said.

Ushkowitz and Stanley married at an outdoor wedding at a historic home in Los Angeles in July.

"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," Ushkowitz told Brides magazine at the time. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."

The couple first met on the Hinge dating app in June 2018 and got engaged in August 2020.

Ushkowitz played Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, which aired for six seasons on Fox from 2009 to 2015. She has since appeared in the films 1 Night in San Diego and The Right Girl.