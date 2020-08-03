Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Glee alum Jenna Ushkowitz is engaged to be married.

The 34-year-old actress and singer got engaged to her boyfriend, David Stanley, over the weekend.

Ushkowitz shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Stanley and their dog, Bear. Ushkowitz's engagement ring can be seen in the photo.

"Yes, a million times, yes," she captioned the post.

Stanley posted the same photo on his own account.

Actresses Sarah Hyland, Ally Maki, Christine Ko, Kara Wang and Alessandra Torresani were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"YES YES YESSSSSSSSSSSS still screaming!!! Need to have our fiance club hang celebration! @travisatreo," Maki wrote.

"Ahhhhh Congrats hun!!!!" Ko added.

"I'm ready to start planning..... love you both so much," Torresani said.

Ushkowitz and Stanley celebrated their two-year anniversary as a couple in June.

"2 years of getting to know you, traveling, laughing. 2 years of growth, learning about each other, ourselves, our love and 2 years of creating our little family. Can't wait for all the days, months, years to come. Happy anniversary mi amor," Ushkowitz said on Instagram.

Ushkowitz played Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015. She was among the former Glee stars to pay tribute to Naya Rivera after the actress died at age 33 in July.