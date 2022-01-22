Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26

1/5

Regina King is moruning the death of her only child, Ian Alexander Jr.. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress and filmmaker Regina King announced that her only child, musician and disc jockey Ian Alexander Jr., has died at the age of 26. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King said in a statement Friday. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you." Advertisement

King, 51, did not mention the cause of death, but her representative confirmed to NBC News on Saturday that he died by suicide.

TMZ reported Alexander took his own life on his birthday Wednesday.

Alexande performed under the name "desduné" and his most recent single, "Green Eyes," was released Jan. 7.

He often accompanied his mother at red carpet events for her TV and film projects. The pair also had matching tattoos. He had the Aramaic word for "unconditional love" on his shoulder and she has it on her arm.

King was married to record producer Ian Alexander Sr. from 1997 to 2007.

She is best known for her work in 227, Boyz N the Hood, Jerry Maguire, Ray, Southland, The Leftovers, If Beale Street Could Talk, Watchmen and The Harder They Fall. She also directed One Night in Miami.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

