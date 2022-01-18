Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball marries at Houston wedding

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Bachelor Nation star Jordan Kimball is a married man.

The television personality married Christina Creedon in Texas over the weekend.

Kimball shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos from his wedding to Creedon at The Wynden in Houston.

"My Dear Christina, You are the blessing I've always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you!" Kimball captioned the post.

"I love our unconditional and comforting love. I Truly feel you were sent into my life from above, I promise you all of my affection for all of my years," he said. "I love you Mrs. Kimball, always."

Creedon confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Jordan Kelly, I am so proud to be your wife. You are my constant and my best friend. I love you beyond the moon and all of the stars," she said. "Here's to forever, honey."

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Daniel Maguire and actress Amber Frank were among those to congratulate Kimball in the comments.

"Congratulations Jordan! Sooo happy for you!!!" Frank wrote.

Kimball and Creedon also shared the news with Us Weekly, saying their wedding was "an emotional night."

Kimball came to fame as a contestant in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and later starred in Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 5 and 6. He and Creedon met at LAX airport in 2019.