Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 9:57 AM

Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball marries at Houston wedding

By Annie Martin

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Bachelor Nation star Jordan Kimball is a married man.

The television personality married Christina Creedon in Texas over the weekend.

Advertisement

Kimball shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos from his wedding to Creedon at The Wynden in Houston.

"My Dear Christina, You are the blessing I've always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you!" Kimball captioned the post.

"I love our unconditional and comforting love. I Truly feel you were sent into my life from above, I promise you all of my affection for all of my years," he said. "I love you Mrs. Kimball, always."

Creedon confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

Advertisement

"Jordan Kelly, I am so proud to be your wife. You are my constant and my best friend. I love you beyond the moon and all of the stars," she said. "Here's to forever, honey."

Advertisement

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Daniel Maguire and actress Amber Frank were among those to congratulate Kimball in the comments.

"Congratulations Jordan! Sooo happy for you!!!" Frank wrote.

Kimball and Creedon also shared the news with Us Weekly, saying their wedding was "an emotional night."

Kimball came to fame as a contestant in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and later starred in Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 5 and 6. He and Creedon met at LAX airport in 2019.

Read More

'Bachelorette' alum Clint Arlis dies at 34 'Full House' alum Jodie Sweetin is engaged Nicole Ari Parker recalls intense reaction to her 'And Just Like That' character What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Microsoft to acquire 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion
Entertainment News // 22 minutes ago
Microsoft to acquire 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Microsoft, the makers of Xbox, has agreed to acquire major video game publisher Activision Blizzard, the company announced on Tuesday.
Carl Radke shares 'more to story' of same-sex hookup
Entertainment News // 27 minutes ago
Carl Radke shares 'more to story' of same-sex hookup
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Summer House" star Carl Radke went into depth about the same-sex hookup he discussed with Stephen McGee in Season 2.
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 hour ago
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington discussed how he met the late Sidney Poitier and the friendship they shared while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Full House' alum Jodie Sweetin is engaged
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Full House' alum Jodie Sweetin is engaged
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on "Full House," got engaged to her boyfriend, Mescal Wasilewski.
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac can't tell the difference between life and dreams in the first trailer for upcoming Marvel series, "Moon Knight."
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins competed against Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch found herself on the same team as Doudrop on "Raw."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Mark Rylance, Kevin Costner
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Mark Rylance, Kevin Costner
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Mark Rylance turns 62 and actor Kevin Costner turns 67, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 18.
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
TV // 14 hours ago
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The BBC announced plans Monday for a 90-minute special called "Dinosaurs: The Final Day."
'America's Funniest Home Videos' pays tribute to former host Bob Saget
TV // 1 day ago
'America's Funniest Home Videos' pays tribute to former host Bob Saget
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "America's Funniest Home Videos" paid tribute to its late host Bob Saget.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Dwyane Wade, Jim Carrey
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Dwyane Wade, Jim Carrey
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Former basketball star Dwyane Wade turns 40 and actor Jim Carrey turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 17.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Country music radio and TV broadcaster Ralph Emery dead at 88
Country music radio and TV broadcaster Ralph Emery dead at 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement