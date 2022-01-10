Matilda The Hun, GLOW wrestler, dead at 73

We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as "Matilda The Hun" and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73.https://t.co/MbKkuDCUL3— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2022

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Deanna Booher, better known by her professional wrestling name Matilda The Hun, has died at the age of 73.

"Our sincerest thoughts are with her family, friends and those affected by her passing," WWE said in a statement after confirming her death.

Comicbook.com also confirmed Booher's death.

Booher got her start in professional wrestling as the masked Queen Kong before she joined the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion, better known as GLOW, in the 1980s.

The grappler also starred in films such as Spaceballs, Brainsmasher... A Love Story and Theodore Rex.

Television roles included appearances on Married... With Children and Night Court. Booher also starred in Aerosmith's music video for "Love in an Elevator."