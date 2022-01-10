Advertisement
Matilda The Hun, GLOW wrestler, dead at 73

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Deanna Booher, better known by her professional wrestling name Matilda The Hun, has died at the age of 73.

"Our sincerest thoughts are with her family, friends and those affected by her passing," WWE said in a statement after confirming her death.

Comicbook.com also confirmed Booher's death.

Booher got her start in professional wrestling as the masked Queen Kong before she joined the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion, better known as GLOW, in the 1980s.

The grappler also starred in films such as Spaceballs, Brainsmasher... A Love Story and Theodore Rex.

Television roles included appearances on Married... With Children and Night Court. Booher also starred in Aerosmith's music video for "Love in an Elevator."

