Bobby Eaton, professional wrestling legend, dead at 62

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Bobby Eaton, a professional wrestling legend, has died at the age of 62.

Eaton's sister Debbie Eaton Lewis confirmed his death on Facebook Thursday. A cause of death has not been announced.

"I never wanted to have to post this, but my little brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night. When I find out all the details, I will post them," Lewis said alongside a photo of herself with her brother.

"Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him. Please say a prayer for my niece Taryn. She found him and she just lost her mom a little over a month ago," Lewis continued.

WWE also confirmed Eaton's death. Eaton's wife Donna, the daughter of professional wrestler Bill Dundee, died in June at the age of 57.

Eaton, also known as 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton, competed across the National Wrestling Alliance or NWA, the Continental Wrestling Association, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling or NJPW and World Championship Wrestling or WCW.

The grappler was one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time and was a member of The Midnight Express, first with 'Lover Boy' Dennis Condrey and then later with 'Sweet' Stan Lane.





Eaton and Lane enjoyed rivalries against The Samoan S.W.A.T. Team, The Fabulous Freebirds and The Steiner Brothers.

Eaton won multiple Tag Team Championships and defeated Arn Anderson for the WCW World Television Championship at SuperBrawl I in 1991.

"So sad and sorry to hear about my close friend and one of the all time greats, Bobby Eaton! Beautiful Bobby and the Midnight Express were one of the greatest tag teams in the history of the business! Rest in peace!" Ric Flair said on Twitter alongside a photo of himself locking up with Eaton inside the ring.