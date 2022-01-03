Trending
Jan. 3, 2022 / 11:05 AM

'Today' anchor Dylan Dreyer celebrates son Oliver's 2nd birthday

By Annie Martin
Dylan Dreyer shared photos from her son Oliver's Spider-Man-themed birthday party at home. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Today weather anchor Dylan Dreyer is celebrating her son Oliver's second birthday.

The 40-year-old meteorologist shared photos Sunday on Instagram from Oliver's Spider-Man-themed party at home.

The pictures show Oliver digging into cupcakes decorated with blue and red frosting. Dreyer also covered the table with a Spider-Man-themed tablecloth and provided Spider-Man paper plates.

"So. Many. Cupcakes. You enjoy your day buddy!! Happy Birthday Spider-man!!" she captioned the post.

Dreyer also posted a slideshow of photos of Oliver, including a picture from their family's New Year's Eve celebration.

"1/2/22... and he's turning 2! Happy happy golden birthday to the sweetest little devil I've ever known! You make us legit laugh every day and we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Your stories and your hugs are the absolute best... we love you Ollie!! #ollieg," she wrote.

Oliver is Dreyer's son with her husband, Brian Fichera. The couple have two other sons, Calvin, 5, and Russell, 3 months.

Dreyer said on Today in October that her son Calvin was a valuable "co-editor" on her first children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

"He helped me write the whole thing," she said. "Anything he didn't understand, we changed it. Anything he thought was funny, we kept in the book. He was kind of my co-editor on this whole thing."

Dreyer also gave an update on baby Russell, aka Rusty, calling him "a dream." Rusty was born six weeks early in September.

