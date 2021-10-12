Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 12, 2021 / 1:33 PM

'Today's Dylan Dreyer says son Calvin helped her write first book

By
Dylan Dreyer discussed her children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, on Today following its release. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dylan Dreyer discussed her children's book, "Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day," on "Today" following its release. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Dylan Dreyer says her son Calvin was a valuable "co-editor" on her first book.

The Today meteorologist appeared on the show Tuesday to discuss her children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, following its release.

Advertisement

Misty the Cloud follows the titular Misty, a girl whose bad mood turns into a thunderstorm. Dreyer wrote the book to help children understand and navigate their feelings.

Dreyer has three sons, Calvin Bradley, 4, Oliver George, 21 months, and Russell "Rusty" James, 2 weeks, with her husband, Brian Fichera. On Today, Dreyer said she used Calvin as a sounding board during the writing process.

"He helped me write the whole thing," she said. "Anything he didn't understand, we changed it. Anything he thought was funny, we kept in the book. He was kind of my co-editor on this whole thing."

Misty the Cloud is illustrated by Rosie Butcher and was released Tuesday.

Advertisement

On Today, Dreyer also gave an update on baby Rusty, who was born six weeks early Sept. 29.

"Rusty is a dream," she said. "He makes Ollie look so difficult because this baby literally just sleeps and eats all day long."

Dreyer said Calvin is "absolutely obsessed" with his new brother.

"It's hard to find a picture where Calvin isn't hugging him or kissing him or laying on top of him," she said. "It's just been a really, really special time."

Dreyer shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding baby Rusty in September.

Read More

Dylan Dreyer holds baby Russell in new photo Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Super Junior's Donghae takes the stage in 'California Love' music video teaser
Music // 2 hours ago
Super Junior's Donghae takes the stage in 'California Love' music video teaser
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Donghae shared a preview of his music video for "California Love," a new solo single featuring NCT's Jeno.
Melanie Lynskey joins Jessica Biel in Hulu series 'Candy'
TV // 4 hours ago
Melanie Lynskey joins Jessica Biel in Hulu series 'Candy'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Two and a Half Men" actress Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore in "Candy," a new series about killer Candy Montgomery.
'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Part 2 sets November premiere date
TV // 4 hours ago
'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Part 2 sets November premiere date
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" Part 2 will be coming to Netflix on Nov. 23.
'Home Sweet Home Alone' trailer: Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney play would-be burglars
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Home Sweet Home Alone' trailer: Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney play would-be burglars
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Home Sweet Home Alone," a new "Home Alone" reboot starring Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, is coming to Disney+.
Usher's girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea gives birth to second child
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Usher's girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea gives birth to second child
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Usher's girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea has given birth to their second child together, making the singer a dad of four.
'Lupin' star Omar Sy signs film deal with Netflix
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
'Lupin' star Omar Sy signs film deal with Netflix
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Omar Sy, who plays Assane Diop on "Lupin," will star in and executive produce new films for Netflix.
'Below Deck Med's Sandy Yawn says Lexi Wilson's behavior was 'disturbing'
TV // 5 hours ago
'Below Deck Med's Sandy Yawn says Lexi Wilson's behavior was 'disturbing'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Captain Sandy Yawn appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" after firing Lexi Wilson in "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 6.
'The Shrink Next Door': Paul Rudd takes over Will Ferrell's life in new trailer
TV // 5 hours ago
'The Shrink Next Door': Paul Rudd takes over Will Ferrell's life in new trailer
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Paul Rudd is an unconventional therapist who takes over Will Ferrell's life in the new trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ series, "The Shrink Next Door."
'90 Day Fiance' star Colt Johnson, wife Vanessa experience pregnancy loss
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'90 Day Fiance' star Colt Johnson, wife Vanessa experience pregnancy loss
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" alum Colt Johnson said his wife, Vanessa Guerra, had a miscarriage while pregnant with their first child.
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Counting On" alum Jill Duggar experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting her third child with Derick Dillard.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
Amodio's 'Jeopardy!' winning streak snapped at 38 consecutive games
Amodio's 'Jeopardy!' winning streak snapped at 38 consecutive games
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding
Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/