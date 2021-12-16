Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 9:47 AM

'90 Day Fiance' alum Jason Hitch dies at 45

By Annie Martin

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died.

The television personality died Tuesday after complications from COVID-19, his sister Shannon said Wednesday to TMZ. He was 45.

Advertisement

Shannon said Hitch was not vaccinated and did not have preexisting medical conditions. Hitch died in the ICU of a Florida hospital with his family by his side.

TLC, which airs 90 Day Fiancé, issued a statement Wednesday to E! News.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time," the network said.

Hitch appeared in 90 Day Fiancé Season 2, which aired in 2014. The season showed Hitch marry Cássia Tavares, a Brazilian woman who moved to the United States to be with him.

Hitch and Tavares split in 2017 and divorced the following year.

90 Day Fiancé is a reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa.

Notable deaths of 2021

From left to right, Alex Fernandez Jr. , Vicente Fernandez and Alejandro Fernandez perform a medley of "Te Amare, Caballero, Derrota & Volver Volver" during the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas on November 14, 2019. Vicente Fernandez died December 12 at a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, at 81. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Zendaya shares photos of Tom Holland: 'My Spider-Man' 'Cobra Kai': Johnny, Miguel, Hawk appear in Season 4 posters Jim Gaffigan takes on COVID-19, billionaires in 'Comedy Monster' trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Zendaya shares photos of Tom Holland: 'My Spider-Man'
Entertainment News // 41 minutes ago
Zendaya shares photos of Tom Holland: 'My Spider-Man'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Zendaya dedicated a post to her "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-star Tom Holland amid dating rumors.
Jay Leno's 'You Bet Your Life' gets a second season
TV // 47 minutes ago
Jay Leno's 'You Bet Your Life' gets a second season
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Jay Leno's syndicated game show, "You Bet Your Life," is returning for a second season.
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
TV // 1 hour ago
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck discussed his recent, controversial interview with Howard Stern while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Disney+ revives 'Goonies' reenactment series
TV // 1 hour ago
Disney+ revives 'Goonies' reenactment series
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "The Goonies"-themed TV show FOX recently passed on is development again, this time at Disney+
Charlie Puth tests positive for COVID-19: 'The worst is behind me'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Charlie Puth tests positive for COVID-19: 'The worst is behind me'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth has announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
AEW 'Winter is Coming': Adam Page defends title against Bryan Danielson
TV // 2 hours ago
AEW 'Winter is Coming': Adam Page defends title against Bryan Danielson
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page had his first title defense against Bryan Danielson in a special episode of Dynamite titled "Winter is Coming."
Apple TV+ releases animated 'Ted Lasso' holiday short
TV // 3 hours ago
Apple TV+ releases animated 'Ted Lasso' holiday short
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released an animated holiday short featuring characters from its comedy, "Ted Lasso."
CBS orders Season 2 of 'CSI: Vegas'
TV // 3 hours ago
CBS orders Season 2 of 'CSI: Vegas'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its investigative drama, "CSI: Vegas," for a second season to air in 2022-23.
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Jewel, dressed as a heart, won Season 6 of FOX's "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Connie Nielsen: 'Close to Me' doesn't sugarcoat its heroine
TV // 5 hours ago
Connie Nielsen: 'Close to Me' doesn't sugarcoat its heroine
NEW YORK, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Connie Nielsen says she wanted to star in the six-part TV mystery, "Close to Me," because it allowed her to play an amnesiac woman investigating her own life.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
NCT U share 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' dance practice video
NCT U share 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' dance practice video
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement