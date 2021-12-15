Jim Gaffigan takes on COVID-19, billionaires in 'Comedy Monster' trailer

1/5

"Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster," a new standup comedy special featuring Jim Gaffigan, will premiere Dec. 21 on Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new special Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster. The streaming service shared a trailer for the standup comedy special Wednesday featuring actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan. Advertisement

The preview sees Gaffigan take on topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Remember when we thought the pandemic was over? 'We did it!'" Gaffigan says. "The pandemic is like a TV show you thought was canceled, and then it got picked up by Netflix."

Gaffigan also pokes fun at billionaires.

"I almost feel sorry for the accountants of billionaires. 'Cause you know they were like, 'You had an amazing year. You made 40 billion dollars. But I fudged the numbers so it looks like you broke even. As long as you lay low and don't draw attention, we should be fine. You got anything coming up?'" Gaffigan says.

"'I built a rocket to fly to outer space,'" he quips as the response. "'Does it matter if it looks like a penis?'"

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster premieres Dec. 21 on Netflix.

Gaffigan has five other Netflix comedy specials: King Baby, Beyond the Pale, Mr. Universe, Obsessed and Cinco.