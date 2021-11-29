Advertisement
Nov. 29, 2021 / 9:09 AM

David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- David Gulpilil, an indigenous Australian actor best known for starring in Crocodile Dundee, Rabbit-Proof Fence and other films, has died at the age of 68.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall confirmed Gulpilil's death. The actor died following a battle with cancer.

"It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen - David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu (AM)," Marshall said.

Gulpilil starred as Neville Bell, an indigenous Australian who meets with Paul Hogan in 1986's Crocodile Dundee.

He portrayed a tracker looking for three children in 2002's Rabbit-Proof Fence. The role earned Gulpilil a Best Supporting Actor nomination from the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

The actor is also known for starring in director Rolf de Heer's The Tracker, Ten Canoes and Charlie's Country. Gulpilil won the Un Certain Regard acting award at Cannes for Charlie's Country.

Other roles include appearances in The Proposition, Australia, Satellite Boy, Storm Boy, The Last Wave and more.

Gulpilil made his last apperance in a 2021 documentary about his life titled My Name is Gulpilil, from director Molly Reynolds.

