Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 11:11 AM

Lady Gaga says Oscar buzz for 'House of Gucci' feels 'wonderful'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lady Gaga says Oscar buzz for 'House of Gucci' feels 'wonderful'
Lady Gaga discussed her new film "House of Gucci" and the Oscar buzz surrounding her role in the movie. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- House of Gucci star Lady Gaga says the Oscar buzz surrounding her role in the film feels "wonderful."

The 35-year-old singer and actress discussed the movie during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America.

Advertisement

House of Gucci is based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The film explores the events surrounding the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the Gucci fashion house, who died in 1995.

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who married Gucci in 1972. In 1998, Patrizia was sentenced to 29 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill Gucci.

Gaga has received Best Actress Oscar buzz for her role as Reggiani, who was released early from prison in 2016.

"It's wonderful to be in the Oscars conversation," Gaga said. "And also, by nature, I'm more competitive with myself than I am with other people. But I feel really blessed and very honored to be in this movie."

Advertisement

Gaga was previously nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her role as Ally in the 2018 film A Star is Born and won Best Original Song for "Shallow."

MGM released new clips from House of Gucci this week that show Gaga's Reggiani influence Driver's Gucci.

House of Gucci opens in theaters Nov. 24. The film is directed by Ridley Scott and also stars Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'House of Gucci' clip shows Lady Gaga influence Adam Driver 'Superman & Lois' coming to BBC One in December 'Succession's Brian Cox to make directorial debut with whisky drama What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Superman & Lois' coming to BBC One in December
TV // 58 minutes ago
'Superman & Lois' coming to BBC One in December
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Superman & Lois," a CW series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Superman and Lois Lane, will be available on BBC One in the United Kingdom.
'Succession's Brian Cox to make directorial debut with whisky drama
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Succession's Brian Cox to make directorial debut with whisky drama
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy on "Succession," will star in and direct "Glenrothan," a family drama set in a Scottish distillery town.
Halle Berry says Valentina Shevchenko broke her ribs during MMA training
TV // 1 hour ago
Halle Berry says Valentina Shevchenko broke her ribs during MMA training
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Halle Berry discussed her MMA training for upcoming movie "Bruised" and how she worked with Valentina Shevchenko of UFC fame while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Below Deck' star Heather Chase defends her works ethic
TV // 1 hour ago
'Below Deck' star Heather Chase defends her works ethic
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Below Deck" chief stewardess Heather Chase responded to Fraser Olender's criticisms of her work.
Post Malone, The Weeknd have a bloody shootout in 'One Right Now' video
Music // 2 hours ago
Post Malone, The Weeknd have a bloody shootout in 'One Right Now' video
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone and The Weeknd are trying to shoot each other down in their new music video for collaborative single "One Right Now."
'Halo': Master Chief suits up in first teaser for Paramount+ series
TV // 3 hours ago
'Halo': Master Chief suits up in first teaser for Paramount+ series
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Pablo Schreiber brings iconic video game character Master Chief to life in the first teaser trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of "Halo."
WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns and was attacked by Reigns' cousins The Usos on "Raw."
Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss
Movies // 8 hours ago
Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss
NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Finn Wolfhard thought the "Ghostbusters" Halloween costume his character Mike wore in an episode of "Stranger Things" might prevent him from getting a role in a sequel to the classic supernatural comedy film.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 16: Diana Krall, Marg Helgenberger
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 16: Diana Krall, Marg Helgenberger
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Singer Diana Krall turns 57 and actor Marg Helgenberger turns 63, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 16.
Twice share 'moving version' of 'Scientist' choreography video
Music // 21 hours ago
Twice share 'moving version' of 'Scientist' choreography video
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a new video for "Scientist," a song from their album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' teaser shows Crawley family go to France
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' teaser shows Crawley family go to France
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss
Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement