'House of Gucci' clip shows Lady Gaga influence Adam Driver

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the new film "House of Gucci." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film House of Gucci. The studio shared a clip from the movie Monday featuring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani. Advertisement

The preview shows Patrizia (Gaga) influence her new husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the heir to the Gucci fashion house. Patrizia tries to convince Maurizio that his uncle Aldo and cousin Paulo aren't good for the company.

"It's time to take out the trash," Patrizia says. "They're poison. They're an embarrassment to this company and everybody knows it."

MGM released a clip Friday that shows Patrizia and Maurizio inspecting fake Gucci bags.

House of Gucci is based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The film explores the events surrounding the murder of Maurizio, who died in 1995.

In 1998, Patrizia was sentenced to 29 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill Maurizio. She was released from prison early in 2016.

House of Gucci is directed by Ridley Scott and also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino and Jack Huston. The film opens in theaters Nov. 24.

