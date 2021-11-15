Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 15, 2021 / 11:30 AM

'House of Gucci' clip shows Lady Gaga influence Adam Driver

By Annie Martin
1/5
'House of Gucci' clip shows Lady Gaga influence Adam Driver
Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the new film "House of Gucci." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film House of Gucci.

The studio shared a clip from the movie Monday featuring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani.

Advertisement

The preview shows Patrizia (Gaga) influence her new husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the heir to the Gucci fashion house. Patrizia tries to convince Maurizio that his uncle Aldo and cousin Paulo aren't good for the company.

"It's time to take out the trash," Patrizia says. "They're poison. They're an embarrassment to this company and everybody knows it."

MGM released a clip Friday that shows Patrizia and Maurizio inspecting fake Gucci bags.

House of Gucci is based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The film explores the events surrounding the murder of Maurizio, who died in 1995.

In 1998, Patrizia was sentenced to 29 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill Maurizio. She was released from prison early in 2016.

Advertisement

House of Gucci is directed by Ridley Scott and also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino and Jack Huston. The film opens in theaters Nov. 24.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Lady Gaga joins 'House of Gucci' in trailer for Ridley Scott film 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' teaser shows Crawley family go to France Kourtney Kardashian voices love for Travis Barker on his 46th birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' teaser shows Crawley family go to France
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' teaser shows Crawley family go to France
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey: A New Era," a new sequel film to the ITV series, will open in theaters in March 2022.
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Movies // 1 day ago
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- On an AFI Fest panel for Indie Contenders, Dakota Johnson discussed making her upcoming movie "The Lost Daughter." The "Fifty Shades" star said she never had to worry about her body making this film.
Caitriona Balfe, Ann Dowd, Dakota Johnson, more experienced freedom on latest films
Movies // 1 day ago
Caitriona Balfe, Ann Dowd, Dakota Johnson, more experienced freedom on latest films
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The AFI Fest Indie Contenders panel featured a lively discussion between Caitriona Balfe, Ann Dowd, Dakota Johnson, Nicolas Cage and Simon Rex about the freedoms they enjoyed in their most recent films.
Netflix releases first image of Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet in holiday rom-com
Movies // 1 day ago
Netflix releases first image of Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet in holiday rom-com
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first-look image of Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in its upcoming, as-yet-untitled holiday movie.
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey film coming in 2022
Movies // 3 days ago
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey film coming in 2022
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "Disenchanted," a sequel to the 2007 film "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, is coming to Disney+.
'Pinocchio': Disney's live-action remake coming in 2022
Movies // 3 days ago
'Pinocchio': Disney's live-action remake coming in 2022
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "Pinocchio," a new film starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, is coming to Disney+ in 2022.
'Hocus Pocus 2' photo teases Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy's return
Movies // 3 days ago
'Hocus Pocus 2' photo teases Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy's return
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The "Hocus Pocus" sequel starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters is coming to Disney+ in 2022.
Rodrigo Santoro: '7 Prisoners' exposes 'modern-day enslavement'
Movies // 4 days ago
Rodrigo Santoro: '7 Prisoners' exposes 'modern-day enslavement'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rodrigo Santoro discusses his role in the Netflix movie "7 Prisoners," in which he plays a junkyard boss holding his employees hostage.
'Single All the Way': Michael Urie is set up on a blind date in new trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
'Single All the Way': Michael Urie is set up on a blind date in new trailer
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Michael Urie wants to avoid his family's judgement about being single in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix holiday movie, "Single All the Way."
Keira Knightley celebrates the holidays as the world ends in 'Silent Night' trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
Keira Knightley celebrates the holidays as the world ends in 'Silent Night' trailer
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Keira Knightley is trying to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as the world faces impending doom in the new trailer for "Silent Night."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Lautner announces engagement to nurse Tay Dome
Taylor Lautner announces engagement to nurse Tay Dome
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well,' appears in Pete Davidson's 'Three Sad Virgins' video
Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well,' appears in Pete Davidson's 'Three Sad Virgins' video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement