Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 12:09 PM

'Dragon Ball' goes multiplayer in new survival game, 'The Breakers'

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Publisher Bandai Namco announced on Tuesday a new take on the Dragon Ball series with an online multiplayer survival game titled Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

The game revolves around seven players known as survivors who have to escape from one player who is in control of a super-powered villain from Dragon Ball Z.

Advertisement

The survivors are placed onto large maps where they must try to resist, escape and survive the villain, known as the raider.

The raider can become stronger as time goes on. Survivors can escape the map using a time machine and can evade capture by using other items from the Dragon Ball Series.

Dragon Ball Z villains Cell, Buu and Frieza will be the first three Raiders in the game.

Cell, in his imperfect form, searches for prey inside of a destroyed city before he powers up and reaches his final form in a new gameplay trailer.

Dragon Ball heroes Oolong and Bulma team up in order to escape Cell along with other characters. Oolong uses stealth and his shapeshifting ability to avoid Cell before he travels across the map using a Saiyan space pod.

Advertisement

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022.

Read More

Chris Ayres, 'Dragon Ball' voice actor, dead at 56 'Halo': Master Chief suits up in first teaser for Paramount+ series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Heath Freeman, 'Bones' actor, dead at 41
Entertainment News // 1 minute ago
Heath Freeman, 'Bones' actor, dead at 41
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Heath Freeman, an actor best known for starring as killer Howard Epps in "Bones," has died at the age of 41.
'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox series coming to Starz in March 2022
TV // 32 minutes ago
'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox series coming to Starz in March 2022
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Shining Vale," a new horror comedy series starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, will premiere on Starz in March 2022.
'Don't Look Up' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence try to save world
Movies // 56 minutes ago
'Don't Look Up' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence try to save world
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Don't Look Up," a new film directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is coming to Netflix in December.
Maxwell sets 'blacksummers'NIGHT' album for 2022, releases single 'Off'
Music // 1 hour ago
Maxwell sets 'blacksummers'NIGHT' album for 2022, releases single 'Off'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Maxwell will release his new album titled "blacksummers'NIGHT" in Spring 2022.
Lady Gaga says Oscar buzz for 'House of Gucci' feels 'wonderful'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Lady Gaga says Oscar buzz for 'House of Gucci' feels 'wonderful'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga discussed her new film "House of Gucci" and the Oscar buzz surrounding her role in the movie.
'Superman & Lois' coming to BBC One in December
TV // 2 hours ago
'Superman & Lois' coming to BBC One in December
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Superman & Lois," a CW series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Superman and Lois Lane, will be available on BBC One in the United Kingdom.
'Succession's Brian Cox to make directorial debut with whisky drama
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Succession's Brian Cox to make directorial debut with whisky drama
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy on "Succession," will star in and direct "Glenrothan," a family drama set in a Scottish distillery town.
Halle Berry says Valentina Shevchenko broke her ribs during MMA training
TV // 3 hours ago
Halle Berry says Valentina Shevchenko broke her ribs during MMA training
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Halle Berry discussed her MMA training for upcoming movie "Bruised" and how she worked with Valentina Shevchenko of UFC fame while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Below Deck' star Heather Chase defends her works ethic
TV // 3 hours ago
'Below Deck' star Heather Chase defends her works ethic
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Below Deck" chief stewardess Heather Chase responded to Fraser Olender's criticisms of her work.
Post Malone, The Weeknd have a bloody shootout in 'One Right Now' video
Music // 4 hours ago
Post Malone, The Weeknd have a bloody shootout in 'One Right Now' video
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone and The Weeknd are trying to shoot each other down in their new music video for collaborative single "One Right Now."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss
Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Famous birthdays for Nov. 16: Diana Krall, Marg Helgenberger
Famous birthdays for Nov. 16: Diana Krall, Marg Helgenberger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement