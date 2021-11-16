Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 16, 2021 / 7:52 AM

'Halo': Master Chief suits up in first teaser for Paramount+ series

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
'Halo': Master Chief suits up in first teaser for Paramount+ series
Pablo Schreiber stars as Master Chief in the first teaser for Paramount+'s "Halo." File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Pablo Schreiber brings iconic video game character Master Chief to life in the first teaser trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of Halo.

Schreiber puts on Master Chief's signature green armor in the clip released on Monday in honor of Halo's 20th anniversary.

Advertisement

Master Chief then receives a message from his A.I. partner Cortana. Jen Taylor is reprising her role as Cortana from the Xbox video game series.

"Hello Master Chief," Cortana says before fans get a glimpse at Master Chief's helmet.

The television series, from creators Steven Kane and Kyle Killen, is coming to Paramount+ in 2022. The show was originally headed to Showtime before it switched to Paramount+ in February.

Co-stars incude Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray and Charlie Murphy.

Halo the video game series follows Master Chief, a Spartan super soldier who is humanity's only hope against an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo refers to a large, destructive weapon located in space.

Advertisement

Xbox also celebrated Halo's 20th anniversary by releasing early the multiplayer beta for the latest entry in the video game series, Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite's competitive multiplayer is free-to-play and is available on Xbox consoles and PC.

The single player component of Halo Infinite, which continues Master Chief's story, will be released on Dec.8.

Read More

'Halo Infinite': Master Chief starts a new journey in gameplay overview trailer 'Player vs. Player' trailer: Trevor Noah competes with top gamers What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair
TV // 1 hour ago
WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns and was attacked by Reigns' cousins The Usos on "Raw."
'Player vs. Player' trailer: Trevor Noah competes with top gamers
TV // 19 hours ago
'Player vs. Player' trailer: Trevor Noah competes with top gamers
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Player vs. Player with Trevor Noah," a new show featuring Trevor Noah, celebrity guests and top video game players, is coming to Roku Channel.
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
TV // 19 hours ago
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Jim Henson's "Fraggle Rock" returns in the new teaser trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming revival series, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock."
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
TV // 19 hours ago
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Roaring Twenties," a new reality series following eight strangers at a house in Austin, Texas, will premiere in December.
'Sesame Street' introduces its first Asian American muppet
TV // 20 hours ago
'Sesame Street' introduces its first Asian American muppet
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Sesame Street" will officially debut the Korean muppet Ji-young during the "See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street" special on Thanksgiving.
Heather Gay reacts to 'horrible' moment in Jen Shah's arrest
TV // 21 hours ago
Heather Gay reacts to 'horrible' moment in Jen Shah's arrest
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Heather Gay reacted to the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" footage of the federal raid on Jen Shah's home.
WWE 'Tribute to the Troops': Roman Reigns takes on Shinsuke Nakamura
TV // 23 hours ago
WWE 'Tribute to the Troops': Roman Reigns takes on Shinsuke Nakamura
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Roman Reigns battled Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE's 19th annual "Tribute to the Troops" special.
Susan Boyle lands cameo role on BBC Scotland's 'River City'
TV // 23 hours ago
Susan Boyle lands cameo role on BBC Scotland's 'River City'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Susan Boyle will be making a cameo appearance on an upcoming episode of BBC Scotland soap opera "River City."
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
TV // 1 day ago
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Eternals" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $27.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Kaitlyn Dever shares first photo of her from costume drama 'Rosaline'
TV // 1 day ago
Kaitlyn Dever shares first photo of her from costume drama 'Rosaline'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Kaitlyn Dever shared on Instagram a photo of her dressed in her upcoming "Romeo & Juliet" spinoff, "Rosaline."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Kourtney Kardashian voices love for Travis Barker on his 46th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian voices love for Travis Barker on his 46th birthday
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' teaser shows Crawley family go to France
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' teaser shows Crawley family go to France
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement