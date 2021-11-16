'Halo': Master Chief suits up in first teaser for Paramount+ series

1/5

Pablo Schreiber stars as Master Chief in the first teaser for Paramount+'s "Halo." File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Pablo Schreiber brings iconic video game character Master Chief to life in the first teaser trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of Halo. Schreiber puts on Master Chief's signature green armor in the clip released on Monday in honor of Halo's 20th anniversary. Advertisement

Master Chief then receives a message from his A.I. partner Cortana. Jen Taylor is reprising her role as Cortana from the Xbox video game series.

"Hello Master Chief," Cortana says before fans get a glimpse at Master Chief's helmet.

The television series, from creators Steven Kane and Kyle Killen, is coming to Paramount+ in 2022. The show was originally headed to Showtime before it switched to Paramount+ in February.

Co-stars incude Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray and Charlie Murphy.

Halo the video game series follows Master Chief, a Spartan super soldier who is humanity's only hope against an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo refers to a large, destructive weapon located in space.

Xbox also celebrated Halo's 20th anniversary by releasing early the multiplayer beta for the latest entry in the video game series, Halo Infinite.

In honor of Halo's 20th anniversary, your Spartan journey officially begins today. Dive into Season 1 of #HaloInfinite, in the multiplayer beta starting today on Xbox and PC! https://t.co/WUyHTqp6yp https://t.co/uCxf7tYDV4 pic.twitter.com/k28WPYTqAO— Halo (@Halo) November 15, 2021

Halo Infinite's competitive multiplayer is free-to-play and is available on Xbox consoles and PC.

The single player component of Halo Infinite, which continues Master Chief's story, will be released on Dec.8.