Former Secretary of State Colin Powell honored at funeral at Washington National Cathedral
Nov. 5, 2021 / 11:00 AM

Billy Porter apologizes to Harry Styles for Vogue cover remarks

By Annie Martin
Billy Porter apologizes to Harry Styles for Vogue cover remarks
Billy Porter said his criticism of Harry Styles' Vogue cover wasn't directed at the singer. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Billy Porter is apologizing to Harry Styles for his remarks about the singer's Vogue cover.

Porter, 52, said on Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that his criticism of Styles' cover wasn't directed at the singer himself.

Styles, 27, was largely celebrated for appearing in a dress on the December 2020 cover of Vogue. Porter, who frequently wears dresses and other gender non-conforming fashion reacted in an October interview with The Sunday Times, saying, "I changed the whole game."

Porter also dismissed Styles and Vogue, saying, "He doesn't care, he's just doing it because it's the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life ... All he has to do is be white and straight."

On The Late Show, Porter said his issues with the cover go beyond Styles.

"The first thing I want to say is, Harry Styles, I apologize to you for having your name in my mouth. It's not about you. The conversation is not about you," the star said.

"And so, the conversation is actually deeper than that. It is about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color who contribute to the culture," he added. "That's a lot to unpack. I'm willing to unpack it, sans the dragging and the cancel culture of the Internet."

Porter said he was surprised by his comments blowing up on social media.

"I am surprised, because there are so many other things that are important on this earth to be talking about," he said. "It's just weird."

Porter is known for playing Pray Tell on the FX series Pose. He also portrayed Behold Chablis on American Horror Story: Apocalypse and the Fabulous Godmother in this year's remake of Cinderella.

Porter released his first book, Unprotected: A Memoir, in October.

