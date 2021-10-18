'Elden Ring' for PlayStation, Xbox and PC delayed to February

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Elden Ring, an upcoming fantasy action-RPG from developer From Software who collaborated with George R.R. Martin on the project, has been delayed to Feb. 25.

The game is coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. Elden Ring was originally set to launch on Jan. 21.

"Elden Ring will release on Feb. 25, 2022 as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.," the official Twitter account for the title said.

The Closed Network Test is only for console players and will allow fans to try out the game and its online features from Nov. 12-14. Players who want to take part in the test must register on the game's official website before Nov. 1.

Elden Ring hails from From Software's Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) who created the game's fantasy world with help from Martin (Game of Thrones). Players will journey across fantastical landscapes as they fight unrelenting monsters and mystical creatures.

From Software is best known for developing the Dark Souls series, Armored Core series, Demon's Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.