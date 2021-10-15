Watch Live
FDA advisory panel evaluates need for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 15, 2021 / 11:35 AM

'Metroid Dread': Nintendo vows to fix bug that halts progression

By

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced plans to fix a bug in newly released Switch title Metroid Dread that prevents players from progressing near the end of the game.

"A bug has been found in #MetroidDread that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition. A patch will be released by the end of October to fix this. We apologize for the inconvenience," Nintendo said on Twitter.

Advertisement

The bug can happen near the end of the game if players destroy a door while a map marker for that door is displayed on the map.

The bug will give players an error message that reads, "The software was closed because an error occurred." The game is then forcibly closed on the Switch.

Nintendo recommends restarting the game and removing the door icon map marker before playing through the sequence with the door, in addition to downloading the upcoming patch.

Metroid Dread, released earlier in October, is the fifth entry in the classic Metroid series that goes back to the franchise's 2D roots. The game is the first new 2D Metroid game in over 19 years.

Advertisement

Nintendo is also developing Metroid Prime 4. The other Metroid Prime games were 3D and used a first-person perspective.

Read More

Samus takes on new threats in latest 'Metroid Dread' gameplay trailer 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' adds Sora from 'Kingdom Hearts' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Girl from the North Country' cast perform on 'Good Morning America'
Entertainment News // 12 minutes ago
'Girl from the North Country' cast perform on 'Good Morning America'
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Stars from the Broadway musical "Girl from the North Country" took to the stage on "Good Morning America."
Anitta recruits Saweetie for new song 'Faking Love'
Music // 51 minutes ago
Anitta recruits Saweetie for new song 'Faking Love'
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Anitta released the song "Faking Love" featuring Saweetie, a new song from her forthcoming album, "Girl from Rio."
Billy Porter shares message of love in new song 'Children'
Music // 1 hour ago
Billy Porter shares message of love in new song 'Children'
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Singer and "Pose" actor Billy Porter released a single and lyric video for "Children," a song inspired by his life.
Korn drummer Ray Luzier tests positive for COVID-19, will miss shows
Music // 2 hours ago
Korn drummer Ray Luzier tests positive for COVID-19, will miss shows
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Korn drummer Ray Luzier has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be participating in three upcoming concerts.
Miranda Lambert sings of Wild West in new song 'If I Was a Cowboy'
Music // 2 hours ago
Miranda Lambert sings of Wild West in new song 'If I Was a Cowboy'
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert released a single and music video for "If I Was a Cowboy," her first new solo song in nearly two years.
Jamie Foxx says he used Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend
TV // 2 hours ago
Jamie Foxx says he used Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx recalled how he once asked Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Feelings,' 'Inside' singer Emani Johnson dead at 22
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Feelings,' 'Inside' singer Emani Johnson dead at 22
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Emani Johnson -- an R&B artist best known for "Feelings" and "Inside," which were collaborations with rapper Trippie Redd -- has died at the age of 22.
Coldplay, Selena Gomez try to 'Let Somebody Go' in new song
Music // 2 hours ago
Coldplay, Selena Gomez try to 'Let Somebody Go' in new song
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Coldplay released the album "Music from the Spheres," which features the song "Let Somebody Go" with Selena Gomez.
Kumail Nanjiani says dad can't bring up his 'Eternals' role without crying
TV // 3 hours ago
Kumail Nanjiani says dad can't bring up his 'Eternals' role without crying
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek discussed their roles in Marvel's "Eternals" and how their parents reacted to their casting on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Lance Bass and husband welcome twins via surrogate
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Lance Bass and husband welcome twins via surrogate
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Pop music star Lance Bass announced on Instagram that he is the father of twins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
Ravil Isyanov, 'The Americans' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor, dead at 59
Ravil Isyanov, 'The Americans' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor, dead at 59
Adele releases new music video 'Easy on Me'
Adele releases new music video 'Easy on Me'
Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne's use of 'alleged' is 'disturbing'
Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne's use of 'alleged' is 'disturbing'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/