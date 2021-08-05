Trending
Aug. 5, 2021 / 10:41 AM

'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection

Brandi Glanville gave an update after being hospitalized for a possible infected spider bite. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville is being hospitalized for an infection.

The 48-year-old television personality said Tuesday on Instagram that she is being treated for a possible infected spider bite.

Glanville shared a photo from her hospital bed of herself holding up her swollen hand.

"Hey guys yes I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me! We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite. More tests to run," she captioned the post.



Glanville said on Twitter that she initially visited the emergency room, where they told her she "could lose a limb."

Glanville gave an update Wednesday evening on Twitter, saying the "swelling is starting to go down."

Glanville experienced health issues earlier this year, telling fans in March how she suffered second-degree burns in December 2020 after accidentally misusing an at-home psoriasis treatment.

"I am still healing & really didn't want to share these photos but since @DailyMail is attacking my looks her is the 411," Glanville tweeted at the time.

"I'm still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry," she added. "My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn't open my eyes three days the light was so painful."

Glanville is known for appearing in Seasons 2-6 and 9-10 of the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

