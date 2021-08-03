Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martha Stewart, Tony Bennett

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Elisha Graves Otis, inventor of the modern elevator, in 1811

-- World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle in 1900

-- "Monkey Trial" defendant John Scopes in 1900

-- Singer Tony Bennett in 1926 (age 94)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lance Alworth in 1940 (age 81)

-- Actor Martin Sheen in 1940 (age 81)

-- TV personality/lifestyle consultant Martha Stewart in 1941 (age 80)

-- Film director John Landis in 1950 (age 71)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Marcel Dionne in 1951 (age 70)

-- Metallica singer James Hetfield in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Isaiah Washington in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Lisa Ann Walter in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Melissa Ponzio in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Michael Ealy in 1973 (age 48)

-- Pro football quarterback Tom Brady in 1977 (age 44)





-- Actor Evangeline Lilly in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Hannah Simone in 1980 (age 41)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte in 1984 (age 37)

-- Model Karlie Kloss in 1992 (age 29)