Entertainment News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martha Stewart, Tony Bennett

By
UPI Staff
Martha Stewart arrives on the red carpet Hudson River Park Annual Gala to honor Michael R. Bloomberg, David Chang and Lucy Liu at Cipriani South Street in New York City on October 17, 2019. She turns 80 on August 3. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Martha Stewart arrives on the red carpet Hudson River Park Annual Gala to honor Michael R. Bloomberg, David Chang and Lucy Liu at Cipriani South Street in New York City on October 17, 2019. She turns 80 on August 3. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Elisha Graves Otis, inventor of the modern elevator, in 1811

-- World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle in 1900

-- "Monkey Trial" defendant John Scopes in 1900

-- Singer Tony Bennett in 1926 (age 94)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lance Alworth in 1940 (age 81)

-- Actor Martin Sheen in 1940 (age 81)

-- TV personality/lifestyle consultant Martha Stewart in 1941 (age 80)

-- Film director John Landis in 1950 (age 71)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Marcel Dionne in 1951 (age 70)

-- Metallica singer James Hetfield in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Isaiah Washington in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Lisa Ann Walter in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Melissa Ponzio in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Michael Ealy in 1973 (age 48)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Pro football quarterback Tom Brady in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Evangeline Lilly in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Hannah Simone in 1980 (age 41)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte in 1984 (age 37)

-- Model Karlie Kloss in 1992 (age 29)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

